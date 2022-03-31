Duchess Camilla surprises in futuristic accessory that needs to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall looked smart and sophisticated to open the headquarters of Meta alongside Prince Charles on Wednesday.

Duchess Camilla looked fabulous in a fitted navy dress from Bruce Oldfield couture, complete with a flattering pleated skirt, exposed stitching on the bodice and statement button-down design. The 71-year-old royal added sleek court shoes from Sole Bliss and her favourite Chanel crossbody bag in royal blue - divine!

WATCH: Camilla keeps hi-tech watch over Charles at new Meta headquarters

The wife of Prince Charles teased her signature layered bob into voluminous flicks, elevating her look with some seriously stylish gold jewellery with pearl accents.

Charles and Camilla are no strangers to opening ceremonies, yet their engagement at Meta HQ posed a special twist to the event. The royals were told by a representative: "We know that you unveil a lot of buildings, so we thought we'd do it with a Meta twist."

The Duchess wore a stylish navy dress and sleek court shoes

The pair were then presented with a large touch screen so that they could unveil a virtual plaque that commemorated the opening of the headquarters. After they pressed a large button, a white cloth fell away to unveil the realistic-looking plaque that bore both of their names.

The high-tech unveiling wasn't the only futuristic element of the couple's visit. Duchess Camilla was presented with a pair of Rayban Wayfarer Smart Glasses - and we're sure the swish sunglasses are the royal's most jaw-dropping accessory to date.

Camilla's Smart Glasses don't just provide shade from the sun, they also take photos and videos hands-free, have discreet open-ear speakers, can make voice calls and much more.

DUCHESS CAMILLA WEARS: Ray-Ban Wayfarer Smart Sunglasses, £299, John Lewis

The Duchess was very impressed when shown the new StoryTime app, which allowed users to read stories to their relatives who may be far away. "That's brilliant, all those families separated from their grandchildren," she commented.

