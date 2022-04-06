Duchess Camilla looks pretty in plaid suit and knee high boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall looked ultra chic in a plaid two-piece suit to tour Jane Austen's former home on Wednesday, delighting royal fans with her statement purple and green ensemble.

The 74-year-old royal donned a fitted plaid jacket, complete with structured collar, a rich velvet collar and flattering button-down design. Duchess Camilla layered her striking jacket over a crisp pie-crust collar blouse and coordinating pleated skirt, teaming her look with swish knee-high boots. So stylish!

WATCH: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit the Eastenders set

The wife of Prince Charles has a real flair for accessories, perfectly pairing her all-plaid look with delicate pearl drop earrings.

The glistening gold thread earrings were just visible behind Camilla's signature blonde bob, adding an elegant touch to her figure-flattering attire.

Duchess Camilla styled her striking plaid coord with black boots

It's not known exactly where the Duchess sourced her pearl accessories, but we've found a striking lookalike from small-batch brand, Lily & Roo, available for just £52 in their end of season sale.

Gold Pearl Drop Earthreads, £52, Lily & Roo

The Duchess, an avid Austen reader, was taken on a tour of the author’s former home in the village of Chawton, near Winchester in Hampshire, and was shown clothing from recent television and film adaptations of the 19th century author’s work, including Mr Darcy’s shirt.

"But he’s not in it, that’s a bit sad," Camilla joked after being shown the shirt by Lizzie Dunford, director of Jane Austen’s House, who replied: "I know, that’s sad, and it’s not quite as damp as it was."

The Duchess was delighted with the Austen home tour

The duchess quipped: "You could give it a good spray."

Speaking about Mr Darcy’s shirt, Ms Dunford told Camilla: "It’s a wonderful artefact, one of the reasons we wanted to show it was that 1995 production was so transformative for people loving Pride And Prejudice.

"That scene, we all watched it, everyone, and this production brought so many people to Jane Austen, which is why it’s quite a significant artefact."

