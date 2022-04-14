Duchess Camilla looks seriously striking in must-see coat dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall cut a seriously elegant figure on Thursday to attend the Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The 74-year-old royal was photographed on the steps outside St George's Chapel wearing a stunning fitted coat dress. Looking radiant as she stood arm-in-arm with her husband Prince Charles, the Duchess' white and blue striped outerwear was the perfect striking ensemble for the spring occasion.

Duchess Camilla's daring striped coat featured an oversized collar, waist-cinching button detail, and figure-flattering panelling. Layered beneath, the royal wore a smart blue shift dress, adding a head-turning blue lace hat to finish her look.

We're loving the royal's elegant headgear, which added an effortless touch of sophistication to her immaculate outfit. Featuring an oversized white bow, titled brim and lace appliques, Camilla's hat was perfectly complemented by a quad string of pearls worn around her neck, along with large pearl studs.

Duchess Camilla looked seriously striking in the blue and white striped coat

Keeping it simple, the Duchess opted for a glowy beauty look for the sunny spring day. She added a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and subtle pink lip to highlight her features.

Fashion-forward royal fans will know that the Duchess of Cornwall's handbag collection is seriously luxurious. For the Service on Wednesday, Camilla opted for her Chanel Crossbody Bag in royal blue and gold detailing, but it isn't the only vintage Chanel handbag in her unrivalled archive.

From Aspinal and DeMellier London to Moynat and Heidi Klein, the Duchess' impressive fleet of the most incredible totes and holdalls is likely to be worth tens of thousands.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla represented the Queen at the traditional Royal Maundy service, who wasn't able to attend herself. Stepping out on Thursday in the place of the monarch, who usually always attends the church service, the royal couple appeared in high spirits.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla stood in for the Queen

They were welcomed by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, who gave the address at Prince Philip's moving service of thanksgiving last month, before taking their seats inside the chapel with the rest of the congregation.

In keeping with tradition, Charles and Camilla were presented with nosegays (sweet-smelling bouquets), which in centuries past were used to ward off unpleasant smells during the ceremony.

