Grab a chic purse in Saks' big style sale - including Kate Middleton's cutest-ever bags

Attention royal fans! Saks Fifth Avenue's big style sale is ON, and you can get fabulous designer purses - including the exact DeMellier and Strathberry bags loved by Kate Middleton - for up to 20% off if you shop online now.

Duchess Kate loves the DeMellier micro bags - like the Nano Montreal she's carrying here

All you have to do is enter the promo code STYLE22SF at checkout.

You'll get 15% off if you spend $400, and 20% on purchase totals of $1000 or more. Shop quick, though, because the savings come to an end on Friday, April 30 at 11:59pm (ET).

KATE'S BAG: DeMellier Nano Montreal, $395, Saks Fifth Avenue

UP TO 20% OFF WITH CODE: STYLE22SF

The Duchess of Cambridge's DeMellier Nano Montreal purse, handcrafted of fine Spanish and Italian leather by local artists in the south of Spain, made its debut on her arm in May.

The mom-of-three wore it to the launch of her photography book, Hold Still ($29.80) along with a bright red Eponine London coat and $675 Ralph Lauren ‘Celia’ pumps.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of Scottish luxury brand Strathberry's Multrees crossbody, which also can be converted into a clutch

KATE'S BAG: Strathberry Multrees Wallet crossbody, $395, Saks Fifth Avenue

UP TO 20% OFF WITH CODE: STYLE22SF

But the DeMellier Nano isn't the only chic Kate-approved brand on sale at Saks. The royal's Multrees bag, by Scottish luxuy brand Strathberry, is also one of the selected designer bags on offer.

Duchess Kate's Strathberry Multrees made its debut in December 2020 during a royal visit to Edinburgh, Scotland. The clutch, which features a gold chain strap so it can be converted into a crossbody, perfectly set off her bright blue Catherine Walker coat.

The Saks handbag deals also include more top brands from Alaïa to Jacquemus, but we really can't resist a royal-approved purse. Especially when it's on sale!

