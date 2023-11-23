Jewellery lovers, listen up! The Mejuri Black Friday sale is here

My jewellery box brings me such joy, I just love timeless jewellery that I know I will wear years from now. We all know that silver is definitely having a moment right now but I am loyal to gold (though we're not exclusive) and I love sourcing new pieces to add to my collection.

As a fan of the typical cool but affordable jewellery brands we all know and love, Mejuri is one that really stands out amongst the rest. It's just cool. Cool with a capital C.

It's not just me either, Mejuri has lots of celebrity fans (with Meghan Markle wearing her Mejuri pieces fairly recently), so you're in good company. I also love that the popular jewellery brand caters for all budgets. I am trying to work my way up to the diamonds and maybe Black Friday is the time to get more bang for my buck.

So what's the Mejuri Black Friday discount? Well, it's a good one. You get 20% off with a minimum spend of £100. This is a brand that very rarely discounts, so you'll want to take advantage of the impressive Black Friday offering.

How I chose the best Mejuri deals

Personal choice: This article is a paid-for piece of content but I wanted to write this as I'm a big fan of the jewellery brand and wanted to share the pieces I would be proud to wear.

Jewellery trends come and go, but there are some iconic styles that stand the test of time. See below for perfect pearls and dreamy diamonds. Gift worthy: It's coming up to Christmas and now is the perfect time to shop savvy for presents. Within this edit I've included an initial charm that would make anyone swoon.

Top picks from the Mejuri Black Friday sale

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Mejuri. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected these products for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.