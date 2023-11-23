Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mejuri sale alert! The cool jewellery brand has 20% off for Black Friday

Jewellery lovers, listen up! The Mejuri Black Friday sale is here

This is a real treat of a Black Friday sale... 

Best mejuri sale buys
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
My jewellery box brings me such joy, I just love timeless jewellery that I know I will wear years from now. We all know that silver is definitely having a moment right now but I am loyal to gold (though we're not exclusive) and I love sourcing new pieces to add to my collection. 

As a fan of the typical cool but affordable jewellery brands we all know and love, Mejuri is one that really stands out amongst the rest. It's just cool. Cool with a capital C. 

It's not just me either, Mejuri has lots of celebrity fans (with Meghan Markle wearing her Mejuri pieces fairly recently), so you're in good company. I also love that the popular jewellery brand caters for all budgets. I am trying to work my way up to the diamonds and maybe Black Friday is the time to get more bang for my buck. 

So what's the Mejuri Black Friday discount? Well, it's a good one. You get 20% off with a minimum spend of £100. This is a brand that very rarely discounts, so you'll want to take advantage of the impressive Black Friday offering. 

How I chose the best Mejuri deals

  • Personal choice: This article is a paid-for piece of content but I wanted to write this as I'm a big fan of the jewellery brand and wanted to share the pieces I would be proud to wear. 
  • Timeless: Jewellery trends come and go, but there are some iconic styles that stand the test of time. See below for perfect pearls and dreamy diamonds.
  • Gift worthy: It's coming up to Christmas and now is the perfect time to shop savvy for presents. Within this edit I've included an initial charm that would make anyone swoon.

Top picks from the Mejuri Black Friday sale 

    Diamond Letter Charm

    Mejuri diamond initial in the black friday sale

    Mejuri Initial Charm Of Dreams

    The alphabet has never been so chic. I've had my eye on this initial pendant for a while now. You can either pair it with a cool chain necklace or dangle it on a bracelet. The chain is sold separately.

    Heart Station Bracelet

    Mejuri heart bracelet in the black friday sale

    Mejuri Love Heart Gift Of Dreams

    Wear your heart on your sleeve - quite literally! This would make a special gift for someone you love dearly. It's available in both gold and silver.

    Dome Huggies

    Mejuri gold dome earrings in the black friday sale

    Mejuri Cool Girl Earrings Of Dreams

    The dome earring is fast becoming the signature look for the cool girls on Instagram, so these will be on our must-have list At 8mm thick, they are the perfect subtle statement earrings.

    Bold Pearl Drop Earrings

    Mejuri pearls in the black friday sale

    Mejuri Pearl Earrings Of Dreams

    A slightly more stylish version of your grandmother’s pearls. Wear them solo or stack them up, either way, they were made to be seen. Handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil with freshwater pearls. And just so you know, Mejuri uses cultured pearls from oysters and freshwater mussels that they carefully select for their pieces.

    Pave Diamond Thin Dome Ring

    Mejuri diamond ring in the black friday sale

    Mejuri Diamond Ring Of Dreams

    I told you I was working my way to the diamonds, and for me, the more shine, the bigger the statement. This beautiful dome ring is handcrafted in 14k solid gold and set with responsibly sourced diamonds.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Mejuri. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected these products for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

