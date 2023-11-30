PSA: The Macy's sale is still on - shop our six must-see pieces

Love a bargain? You’re in luck. Black Friday may be over but Macy’s still has a huge Friends & Family sale on - and the markdowns this year are not to be missed.

From the likes of Coach, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch and Kate Spade, to the online retailer's selection of premium kitchen appliances and luxury skincare, there's up to an extra 30% off all sale items. Just use the promo code FRIEND at checkout.

“Years ago I remember my mom always looking at Macy’s for bedding and cute tops on sale - and it's now one of my go-tos as well, for everything from bags to beauty,” says Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas. “The sales can be pretty incredible, with tens of thousands of discounts. It’s a skill to grab the best markdown on what you want because you want to get the best price but don’t want to wait too long for things to sell out!”



With the holiday season now in full swing and over 180,000 items on sale, Macy's is the place to go if you're looking for gifts for your loved ones. Now is the time to shop as you'll also find discounts on jewelry, cashmere, coffee machines, and other crowd-pleasing presents.

But yes, there are a LOT of deals. Feeling overwhelmed? We've curated a selection of the top deals we think you need to see. Keep checking back as we'll be updating with more as they become available.

How we chose the best Macy's deals

Brands: We know when you're shopping at Macy's you expect the very best brands, and we've only included items from HELLO!'s trusted favorites.

