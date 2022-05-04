Kate Middleton sends seriously powerful hidden message through latest outfit

Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with Princess Anne to take part in a visit to medical colleges working in the areas of maternal healthcare.

Anne is patron of the Royal College of Midwives, while Kate is patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, so together, the royal ladies visited their headquarters in London.

We adored Kate's gorgeous outfit; she sported a cream dress by one of her favourite mid-range brands, Self Portrait. The £400 style was cut in a belted blazer shape and boasted a tapered, classic fit.

On the pockets, there was an intricate lace detail, in the shape of pineapples. This shape was quite hard to make out on first inspection, but once you look closely, you can really notice it.

Kate looked incredible in her Self Portrait dress

We think Kate wearing this style comes as no coincidence. According to The New York Times, "Pineapples have become a powerful symbol for women struggling with infertility. The fruit appears in the profile photos and Facebook feeds of women in online infertility communities.

Check out the pineapple detail

"They are most widely known as a symbol of hospitality and welcoming. But on social media, pineapples are inextricably tied to infertility. On Instagram, the hashtag #PineappleTribe aims to connect women going through I.V.F."

Royal Insta Blog said of Kate wearing this style: "Displaying or wearing the pineapple can represent a non-verbal communication of an enormous life event in common or be an active out loud shout of support to raise awareness and funding for the issue of infertility."

During her visit, Kate met with staff from Tommys so we can only assume she was trying to send a message to women struggling to conceive that she stands with them and supports their journey.

