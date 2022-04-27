We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with Princess Anne as they took part in a joint visit to medical colleges working in the areas of maternal healthcare.

Anne is patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) while Kate is patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), so together, the royal ladies visited their headquarters in London.

Kate, 40, looked as stunning as ever wearing a delightful outfit which consisted of a beautiful cream belted blazer dress by Self Portrait. We loved the classic fit and shape. Did you see the pockets? They had the most delightful lace detail. Fans were convinced it was skirt and blazer combo, so there was a little confusion when she first stepped out. The brunette royal wore her hair in a super sleek and straight style and rocked subte, glowing makeup. Gorgeous!

Anne looked lovely, wearing a turquoise coat dress.

Dream in cream! We loved Kate's latest outfit

The building is home to a collection of women’s healthcare organisations and the hub has been designed by the RCOG to foster collaboration across the sector. The royal ladies met representatives from Tommy’s National Centre for Maternity Improvement and learned about the innovative digital tools that are being developed to identify and support women with higher-risk pregnancies.

During the visit, Anne and Kate took part in a roundtable discussion, which brought together sector experts, and new mothers, to discuss the measures being taken to tackle inequalities in maternity care.

We last saw Kate on Monday afternoon, when she accompanied her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, to Westminster Abbey to mark Anzac Day. Kate wore a beautiful cream coat dress by Alexander McQueen, but it was her headband that got everyone talking.

The 'Calypso Halo' was by Jane Taylor - the place the Duchess often heads to when she wants a jaw-dropping headband. Kate's latest design cost £830 and was white, with a stunning black bow at the back. The brand's website says of the style: "A sensational all-rounder halo headpiece made from iconic British tweed - ideal for weddings, smart events, and races - topped off with a fetching tuxedo satin bow at the nape of the neck for a smart finish."

