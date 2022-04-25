We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a service at Westminster Abbey on Monday to mark Anzac Day. Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance for New Zealand and Australia, paying tribute to troops who lost their lives in the First World War.

Duchess Kate made a surprise appearance as she accompanied her husband Prince William, looking as stunning as ever wearing a beautful cream coat dress by Alexander McQueen, the same dress she wore to her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening.

Going monochrome, she added black shoes, and finished with a white headband by Jane Taylor which came complete with a large black bow at the back. Beautiful!

Organised by the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions, The Duke of Gloucester attended the Dawn Service at the New Zealand Memorial at Hyde Park Corner.

Kate looked stunning in her white Alexander McQueen coat dress

Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli.

The headband had a black bow at the back - so chic!

Since then, the services have become an important moment to commemorate all Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict and recognise all those who have served. Anzac Day is commemorated as a public holiday in both Australia and New Zealand, with memorial ceremonies held at various locations.

We last saw the Duchess at Westminster Abbey in March, where she attended a service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal family paid their respects to the late Duke at the special service, which gave thanks to his dedication to the family, nation and the Commonwealth.

Kate, 40, looked as beautiful as ever, wearing a beautiful black and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich. Known as the 'Black Pleated Polka-dot Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress', it was a past-season buy she had worn before.

She added an incredible black hat which was finished with a white bow by Lock & Co. The royal wore her hair in a sophisticated updo and subtle makeup defined her pretty features. Prince William looked smart and respectful in his suit.

