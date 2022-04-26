Kate Middleton's epic £10k headband collection revealed Duchess Kate has an array of headbands that will blow your mind

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted onlookers on Monday afternoon as she headed to Westminster Abbey to mark Anzac Day. Kate may have worn a beautiful cream coat dress by Alexander McQueen, but it was her headband that got everyone talking.

READ: Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance with Prince William for poignant Anzac Day service – best photos

The 'Calypso Halo' was by Jane Taylor - the place the Duchess heads to when she wants a jaw-dropping headband. And can you blame her? They are quite literally works of art. Kate's latest design cost £830 and was white, with a stunning black bow at the back. The brand's website says of the style: "A sensational all-rounder halo headpiece made from iconic British tweed - ideal for weddings, smart events, and races - topped off with a fetching tuxedo satin bow at the nape of the neck for a smart finish."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

It got us thinking - Kate's worn some sensational headbands over the years, and has really put the humble style on the map, and undoubtedly, made it cool again.

MORE: HELLO! Mum on the Run: Kate Middleton's BAFTA beauty 2018 - the smokey eye

Kate's white Jane Taylor headband with black bow at the back

Last week, Kate looked gorgeous at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, rocking a light blue coat dress by Emilia Wickstead and the most stunning blue headband by Jane Taylor. Her bespoke piece is known as the 'Diamond Crepe Pleated Band' and is worth around £975. Kate first wore the style in 2019.

Kate wore a blue headband by Jane Taylor on Easter Sunday

At the 2018 Armistice Day service, which she attended alongside Meghan Markle, Prince William and Harry, Kate wore her hair in a chic updo, with a black headband by - who else - Jane Taylor. The crescent shape gave her look a fashion-forward edge and cost £695.

Kate rocked a black headband at the 2018 Armistice Day service

In 2018, Kate rocked the most extra headband ever, at her son Prince Louis' christening. Turning to Jane Taylor once again, her £960 creation was known as the 'Cassandra' and featured a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top.

Kate wore a white floral headband at Prince Louis' christening

Also in 2018, Kate brought all the festive vibes on Christmas Day 2018, when went to church and wore an eye-catching burgundy velvet headband by Jane Taylor. The style cost a cool £830 and had a large contrasting brown bow at the back. Fancy!

Kate wore a burgundy velvet headband on Christmas Day in 2018

In 2019, Kate looked dazzling at the christening of her nephew Archie Harrison. Kate shined in official photographs, wearing a lovely pink dress by Stella McCartney. Her headband hit headlines though; her famous locks were held in place by this velvet plaited red number which was from Juliette Botterill and cost £340.

Kate wore a pink Juliette Botterill headband at Archie's christening in 2018

READ: Kate Middleton's secret change to Princess Diana's £123k engagement ring

Kate wore a headband by Lele Sadoughi in 2020

Kate wore one of her cheapest headbands in March 2020, during the three day royal visit to Ireland. Kate was dressed in green for her first day of the royal visit and sported a black velvet headband by Lele Sadoughi. The classic style cost around £70 at the time.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.