Kate Middleton looks so elegant wearing silky belted dress in the most striking colour

On Wednesday afternoon, the Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible as she headed to London's Design Museum, for an event hosted by the British Fashion Council. Kate was there to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. How exciting!

The award is in its fifth year, and is very special as it aims to provide continuing recognition of the cultural and trade role the British design and fashion industry has played, and continues to play, throughout Her Majesty's reign.

Duchess Kate, who is widely considered one of the fashion icons of her time, pulled out all the stops in her dazzling outfit. She wore a stunning belted dress by Edeline Lee that perfectly encapsulated her feminine silhouette. Complete with a chunky belt, funnel neckline and subtle knots at the sleeves, the striking emerald dress is an unrivalled addition to Kate's dress repertoire.

The Royal carried a plush velvet clutch in a striking emerald hue, teaming her look with co-ordinating pointed-toe heels.

The mother-of-three added several pieces of gold jewellery and wore her hair in a sleek, straightened style, with neutral, glowing makeup. Sublime!

The inaugural award was announced and presented to Richard Quinn in February 2018. We know you will have remembered it; the Queen made her first visit to London Fashion Week to present the award and sat next to Vogue US editor Anna Wintour. FROW goals right there.

At the event, Kate met and viewed designs of recipients from the British Fashion Council Foundation’s designer initiatives; NEWGEN, Fashion Trust and BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion fund and BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund.

Previous winners have included Alexander McQueen and Erdem, designers the royal family regularly wear.

During the appearance, the mother-of-three met representatives from the British Fashion Council and the wider fashion industry, including Editor-in-Chief of British VOGUE, Edward Enninful. After Kate resented the award, she watched a fashion show from the winner.

The award has been presented by many members of the royal family of the years. After the Queen did so in 2018, the Duchess of Cornwall followed in 2019, Princess Anne in 2020 and the Countess of Wessex in 2021.

