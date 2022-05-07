Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's dreamy dress to Princess Charlotte's £19 top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been another wonderful week of royal outfits – meaning we have a host of looks to visually feast upon. From The Duchess of Cambridge's sleek green dress to Princess Charlotte's blue knit jumper for her adorable birthday photos, the royal family had plenty of lovely ensembles to offer.

Queen Letizia of Spain was back at it again with her undeniably chic fashion sense, fusing Hollywood glamour and classic elegance with her clothing choices. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden went all out on the colour front, sporting a series of tailored suits to add to her fashion repertoire.

Other royals including Queen Rania of Jordan dazzled in timeless silhouettes while The Countess of Wessex added a casual spin on this week's round-up of the best-dressed royals.

RELATED: Kate Middleton looks so elegant wearing silky belted dress in the most striking colour

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate stepped out in a beautiful belted dress for an event hosted by the British Fashion Council

Kate Middleton wowed crowds wearing a heavenly Edeline Lee dress that featured a beautiful, belted shape in a striking bottle green hue. The Duchess attended an event hosted by The British Fashion Council to award the best emerging designer for British design in the elegant look – which she teamed with some green high heels, a green clutch bag and some gold webbed drop earrings.

MORE: Remember Kate Middleton's iconic Alessandra Rich dress? River Island's polka dot style is royally chic

READ: Queen Letizia surprises royal fans in slinky Mango dress

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in new birthday portraits released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte celebrated her seventh birthday on Monday, and she looked so sweet in photos taken by her mother to mark the special day. The Princess wore a mid-blue cable knit jumper from Ralph Lauren and a £19 white polka dot polo shirt from high street favourite Next as she beamed for the camera.

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex nailed casual chic in a khaki blazer from Me+EM

Sophie Wessex opted for a casual look during her visit to Shallowford Farm, a farm school that works with young people living in challenging situations.

The royal looked relaxed in a khaki satin cotton blazer from high street favourite ME+EM, pale trousers and green wellington boots. A diamond necklace adorned her neck for the outing, adding a dash of sparkle to the composed outfit.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia debuted a retro-inspired design from Mango on Wednesday

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the 30th meeting of the Council of the Royal Board of Trustees on Disability wearing a monochrome Mango dress. The Spanish royal clasped a bespoke black Hugo Boss handbag to complete her sleek aesthetic and accessorised with some dazzling Chanel star stud earrings.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria wowed in a coral check suit while visiting Lindome Science Park

For an official visit, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden stepped out in a loud dark coral suit with a checkered print. The royal looked vibrant in the vivid tailored two-piece by brand By Malina, which she teamed with some taupe suede heeled boots and a Yves Saint Laurent satchel bag.

The royal looked so glamorous in a bright pink suit on Tuesday

Crown Princess Victoria was all about the bold hues this week, as she donned another eye-catching hot pink suit with a white tie-neck satin blouse. She slipped on a pair of black leather pumps to elevate the playful ensemble, carrying a cream leather handbag for an extra pinch of practicality.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania stunned in a blue shirt dress from Brandon Maxwell

Queen Rania of Jordan enchanted fans in a designer sartorial concoction as she celebrated Ramadan. The queen was the epitome of timeless sophistication in a striped cotton shirt dress with blouson sleeves from luxury American label Brandon Maxwell.

She shared the beautiful video on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Our heartwarming gatherings and engaging chats over Iftar have made this Ramadan a truly special one! May you all have a blessed Eid."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.