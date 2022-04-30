Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen dress to Sophie Wessex's Prada shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From high street to high fashion, the royals have been serving up some charming spring looks this week. The Duchess of Cambridge sported a handful of sumptuous designs from luxury labels, while Sophie Countess of Wessex soaked up the Caribbean sun in a series of pretty tea dresses from beloved brands.

Overseas, Queen Letizia of Spain was back at it again with some seriously elegant looks in Majorca, while Princess Sofia of Sweden celebrated the LGBTQ+ community's achievements in a shocking pink princess gown.

Keep scrolling to discover our round-up of the best royal style moments from this week…

RELATED: We're pretty sure this is Kate Middleton's summer holiday bag

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate debuted a brand new tonal dress and a belted blazer from Self Portrait on Wednesday

On Wednesday, The Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with Princess Anne as they took part in a joint visit the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists headquarters in London.

Duchess Kate looked lovely ever wearing a beautiful cream belted blazer dress by Self Portrait. Boasting a flattering belted waist and embroidery, the outfit is another elegant addition to the Duchess' wardrobe.

The royal attended the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey

Kate stepped out for an unplanned appearance for Anzac Day as she accompanied her husband Prince William at the event. The royal looked radiant wearing a sumptuous cream coat dress by Alexander McQueen - the same dress she wore to her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening.

She paired the number with a statement cream headband complete with a large black bow at the back – divine!

MORE: Sophie Wessex is a spring vision in elegant floral tea dress

READ: Kate Middleton's epic £10k headband collection revealed

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex wowed in a floral dress by Me+Em on Tuesday

Sophie Countess of Wessex sported a pretty floral dress from ME+EM during a day out in St Lucia. The royal, who is currently enjoying a royal tour of the Caribbean with her husband Prince Edward, looked lovely in the tea dress made from a recycled printed crepe fabric, featuring a V-neck and delicate lace detailing. She teamed the dress with a classic nude clutch and some gold metallic Jimmy Choo espadrille heels.

Sophie stepped out in a bespoke floral design by Soler

On the fourth day of her sun-soaked royal tour, Sophie donned another feminine tea dress from Soler London. The midi dress boasted a rich mid-blue hue and ditsy flower print, which was accompanied by short puff sleeves and a round neckline. She slipped on a pair of Penelope Chilvers espadrille heels to complete her mesmerising look.

The mum-of-two looked stunning in a summer dress from Suzannah during her royal tour of the Caribbean

Blue has certainly been Sophie's colour of preference during her time in the Caribbean. The Countess landed in Antigua wearing a blue and white classic tea dress from Suzannah London with a V-neck and floaty short sleeves. She complemented her gorgeous number with some blush-tone Prada point-toe heels and a summery straw embellished clutch.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia rocked an all-red ensemble on Wednesday

Queen Letizia of Spain looked ravishing in red as she attended the announcement of the 2022 Princess of Girona Foundation Award winner in Majorca.

The Spanish royal turned heads in a wine-red Massimo Dutti dress featuring an open-back, long sleeves, roll neck and subtly cinched waistline. She completed her regal red aesthetic with a red clutch bag and coordinating high heels.

The 49-year-old nailed business chic in a pair of teal wide-leg trousers and a matching blouse

Queen Letizia debuted another sleek look as she donned a business-chic pair of teal wide-leg trousers and a matching blouse. She layered the ensemble under a white longline coat with slim lapels and a pair of green and white point-toe heels. The royal wore her silky brunette tresses down loose in a glamorous side parting.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia looked sensational in a Fuschia Lars Wallin ballgown to attend the Swedish LGBTQ awards

Princess Sofia of Sweden looked pretty in pink as she was pictured hosting at the Swedish LGBTQ+ awards. The Swedish royal looked heavenly in the fuchsia ruffled gown from Lars Wallin, which boasted long balloon sleeves, a large bow detail on the neckline, layers of sheer fabric and a sweeping skirt.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.