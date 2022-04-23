Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's elegant blazer to Queen Letizia's slinky dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now that spring is finally in bloom, our favourite royal ladies have swapped their winter layers for more lightweight styles – think tailored blazers, floral dresses and off-duty jeans.

Providing major fashion inspo, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a stunning new look on Thursday as she joined Prince William at the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands each embraced the floral trend for various engagements – just wait 'till you see their dresses! Taking a break from royal duties, Princess Eugenie and the Countess of Wessex pulled off some more laidback looks as they enjoyed quality time at home – turns out the royals love loungewear and casual jeans just as much as we do!

Find out what the royals have been up to this week, plus see the stunning outfits they've been rocking while out and about…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate visited the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee

The Duchess of Cambridge never disappoints when it comes to fashion, so of course, her latest look ticked all the boxes. Nailing business chic, Kate stepped out in a beige streamlined blazer from Reiss, adding high-waisted cigarette trousers from L.K. Bennett that flattered her feminine silhouette.

The mother-of-three wore her glossy brunette hair in her signature curled style and sported touches of subtle makeup which illuminated her flawless face. She accessorised with Citrine Pear Drop earrings from Kiki Mcdonough - one of her favourite jewellery designers.

We're loving an oversized blazer for effortless layering this spring, and it's no surprise that the fashion-forward Duchess has embraced the trend, stepping out on many a recent occasion. Feeling inspired? We've created a round-up of the best oversized blazers for the new season!

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie shared a photo from her Easter celebrations with son August

Princess Eugenie is extremely private when it comes to her family, but on Monday she surprised royal fans by sharing a photo of her son August taking his first steps. Looking oh-so-proud during the milestone moment, Eugenie could be seen wearing a chic grey hoodie with a rainbow circle print from Pangaia's collaboration with The United Nations, formed to support the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Modelling the matching tracksuit bottoms, she wore her auburn hair down and opted for a dewy makeup look, accentuating her natural beauty.

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex dressed down in jeans for a spot of carriage driving at Windsor Castle

The Countess of Wessex took some time out of her busy schedule on Monday as she enjoyed a spot of carriage driving at Windsor Castle, accompanied by a Groom. Dressed down in a pair of khaki jeans, lace-up boots and a brown utility jacket, Sophie swept her blonde locks into a low ponytail and shaded her eyes with a navy cap.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia made a stylish appearance at a luncheon on Thursday

Revered for her impeccable sense of style, Queen Letizia cemented her status as one of Europe's best-dressed royals on Thursday as she attended a luncheon for world literature members alongside King Felipe.

Making a statement in a pale blue dress by Pertegaz, the royal's midi design was adorned with floral embroidery in vibrant pink and red shades. Accessorised to perfection, Letizia added a pair of pastel pink Magrit heels and a coordinating clutch bag, plus glittering droplet earrings.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima wowed in a striking green dress by Maison Natan

Queen Maxima loves to experiment with bright colours, and she certainly wowed on Thursday as she donned an emerald green floral dress by Maison Natan. With the Sophie Habsburg Moneypenny Bag and Gianvito Rossie burgundy pumps in tow, the royal polished off her outfit with a hat by Belgian designer, Maison Fabienne Delvigne – so glam!

Princess Leonor of Spain

Princess Leonor looked lovely in a pair of pink jeans and a floral top

Princess Leonor combined high street and designer pieces on Wednesday while attending the Conference on Youth and Cybersecurity at Julio Verne Highschool in Madrid. Styling a white floral blouse from & Other Stories with pastel pink jeans by Yerse and white platform trainers from BOSS, the young royal looked so chic.

