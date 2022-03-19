Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's St Patrick's Day panache to Zara Tindall's romantic 'date' look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been quite the week for royal engagements. St Patrick's Day coincided with the Cheltenham Races, meaning we were in for a sartorial treat. From Kate Middleton's military references to the Duchess of Cornwall's showstopping millinery magic, the royals offered a host of fabulous outfits to peruse.

Rich dark hues seemed to be the choice of preference, with aubergine, forest green and navy dominating the royals' colour scheme. However, the lineup isn't without its usual pop of colour, with Queen Letizia debuting a playful pink ensemble and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden whipping up a fashion frenzy azure blue.

best-dressed royals from this week's events…

Duchess of Cambridge

As always, Kate Middleton is kicking off the list with an elegant military-inspired look. The Duchess looked smart wearing an emerald coat dress by Laura Green London with matching headwear while making an appearance at the annual St Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, also known as the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

She wore her silky mane in an intricate plaited updo and wore a gold shamrock brooch to mark the occasion.

Kate stepped out with Prince William to attend the Commonwealth Day service on Monday. Royal fans were incredibly moved by her elegant tribute to Ukraine, as she looked flawless in an electric blue ensemble consisting of a sleek coat dress and coordinating hat.

A dazzling sapphire necklace and matching earrings completed her impeccable look. The royal carried a small bouquet of blue and yellow flowers as an added sign of support towards the war-torn country.

Countess of Wessex

Sophie Countess of Wessex opted for a tailored forest green power suit and salmon pink floral blouse from Chloe while engaging in talks on women's rights in Afghanistan and the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on women and girls in New York.

The royal looked ever so suave in the Victoria Beckham two-piece suit, which she teamed with a sharp pair of Jimmy Choo croc-embossed leather pumps in a neutral tan hue.

Sophie knows how to assemble a thoroughly chic look. Debuting an ethereal printed dress from Victoria Beckham's collection while attending a UN Commonwealth Day Reception at The Yale Club in New York, Sophie looked sensational.

Boasting a pleated A-line skirt, elegant long sleeves, a ruched waistline and eye-catching abstract print in blue and white contrasting tones, the dress is one of Sophie's most cutting-edge yet.

Sophie wowed crowds wearing another noteworthy New York look, consisting of a sumptuous cream longline coat and classic houndstooth scarf. The royal, who arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Lower Manhattan looking seriously chic, paired the coat with black leather pointed-toe heels, smooth midi skirt and co-ordinating black leather gloves.

She wore her blonde hair tied back in a low ponytail, adding a touch of casual class to the ensemble.

Zara Tindall

A keen equestrian, it's no surprise that Zara Tindall turned up the glamour for the Cheltenham Races. Sporting a deeply desirable green dress coat by Claire Mischevani, matching Emmy London heels and a stunning bag by Aspinal London, Zara looked simply magnificent.

Zara's green look even twinned with Kate's emerald coat dress that the royal has donned a few hours before. The royals have no trouble making us go green with envy at their matching luxury looks!

Zara dazzled in another sophisticated tailored look at the races, alongside husband Mike Tindall. The couple beamed during their romantic day date, with Zara looking refined in a rich aubergine coat, black straight-let trousers and black high heels.

She carried a coordinating handbag and head-turning feathered hat to finesse the lavish look.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain blazed a fashion trail for the royals this week, wearing an awe-inspiring statement skirt from Reiss. The mum-of-two looked pretty but powerful in pink on Tuesday as she attended the Rare Diseases World Day event, held at the Ciudad de Leon Auditorium.

Queen Letizia teamed the ombre pleated skirt with a baby pink round-neck jumper and matching pink high heels, adding a touch fun femininity to the outfit.

Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall packed a punch in purple this week as she attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey alongside her family. Camilla wore an unmissable purple feathered hat to match her tailored coat dress, which she coordinated with some boots and a quilted Chanel handbag.

The royal accessorised with two striking gold and purple brooches and some leather gloves, for extra sophistication.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden made a statement in turquoise as she met with Sweden's Olympic and Paralympic medalists. The royal wore a stunning tailored suit in a shocking azure blue, layered over a black shirt and teamed with a pair of pretty blue drop earrings.

The Princess wore her brunette hair tied back in a sleek ponytail and polished the look off with some pointed-toe navy heels.

