Queen Letizia steals the show in daring cut-out dress - and just look at her abs!

She's revered as one of Europe's most fashion-forward royals, and on Tuesday, Queen Letizia continued to reign supreme as she debuted one of her most daring looks to date.

Showcasing her abs in a striking cut-out dress, the mum-of-two certainly turned heads in the bold fuchsia design by Spanish label, Cayro.

VIDEO: Take inspiration from Queen Letizia's sweet summer style

Pictured attending the Red Cross Fundraising Day at the Oceanografi in Valencia, Letizia teamed her eye-catching dress with a pair of embossed croc-print heels and a leather handbag.

Looking oh-so-chic, the 49-year-old polished off her ensemble with gold hoop earrings and a statement ring. She styled her glossy brunette tresses in loose curls and sported complimentary makeup, combining a brown smokey eyeshadow with a hint of mascara, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss – gorgeous!

Queen Letizia was pictured at the Red Cross Fundraising Day in Valencia

An unexpected choice, when it comes to royal fashion we typically observe a more modest dress code – think longer hemlines and high necklines – so Letizia's midriff-bearing style is certainly surprising.

She teamed her cut-out dress with croc stilettos and a pink leather handbag

One of the season's biggest trends, cut-out dresses are huge right now, and there are several incredible choices ready to shop for summer. Available in a bright blue shade, this design has a near-identical silhouette to Letizia's.

Unafraid to experiment with her style, the Spanish royal loves to make a statement with her outfits, and she recently stepped out in a retro-inspired dress from Mango, priced at £59.99.

Giving off Mary Quant vibes in the two-tone style, Letizia donned her high street style to attend the 30th meeting of the Council of the Royal Board of Trustees on Disability.

Clasping a bespoke black Hugo Boss handbag to complete her sleek aesthetic, she added a hint of sparkle, courtesy of her dazzling Chanel star stud earrings.

In a sweet moment, while presenting the Reina Letizia 202 awards, the royal realised that recipient Inmaculada Vivas Teson was wearing the exact same dress. Embracing their unplanned twinning moment, the two shared a hug and even posed for photos together.

