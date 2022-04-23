Queen Letizia looks sensational in navy pencil dress for special occassion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Braving the rain on Friday, Queen Letizia joined her husband King Felipe VI at the Miguel de Cervantes Literature Awards, held at the University of Alcalá de Henare.

Putting on a stylish display in a recycled bodycon dress by Carolina Herrera, the royal's navy number featured long sleeves, a round neckline and a fitted waistband. Completing her ensemble with a pair of back patent stilettos and diamante hoop earrings, Letizia wrapped up warm in a coordinating fur-trimmed cape.

Queen Letizia looked radiant in a navy blue dress by Carolina Herrera

As for her hair and makeup, the brunette beauty rocked her signature bouncy blowdry and a dewy complexion. Dusting her eyes in a brown glittery shadow, Letizia added a touch of mascara, honey-hued blusher and a soft nude lip gloss – so gorgeous.

Eagle-eyed fans might remember Queen Letizia's dress from previous engagements, namely during a 2020 ceremony that paid tribute to victims of COVID-19 and frontline workers, held at the Plaza de la Armería.

Navy Midi Dress, £45, ASOS

Clearly one of her favourites, she also wore it for a series of ten new official portraits released by the Spanish royal family earlier that year.

In love with Letizia's dreamy dress? Us too, and while it's no longer available to shop, we've tracked down an elegant high street alternative from ASOS.

The royal accessorised with a fur-trimmed cape

Priced at £45, we reckon this streamlined midi would get the royal seal of approval. A great choice for wedding guests, just imagine how glamorous it'll look paired with nude heels and droplet earrings.

WATCH: Check out Queen Letizia's sweet summer style

It's been a busy week for Queen Letizia, who recently hosted a special luncheon for world literature members at the Royal Palace. Donning an embroidered sky blue pencil dress by Pertegaz on Wednesday, the 49-year-old accessorised her dress with pastel pink Magrit pumps and a matching envelope-style clutch.

Championing sustainable fashion, the royal had previously worn her Pertegaz dress in 2019 at the Princess of Asturias Awards Ceremony.

