Princess Anne looks striking in bright dress and funky jacket

Princess Anne got into the spirit of spring on Thursday when she hosted a garden party for soldiers and veterans at Buckingham Palace, stepping in for her mother the Queen, who was forced to pull out due to mobility issues.

The Princess Royal, 71, looked lovely in lilac as she put in a stylish appearance at the annual event as part of her work with The Not Forgotten, which brought together 3,000 guests from military organisations, charities and care homes. Anne, who is patron of The Not Forgotten Association, was dressed to the nines in a pastel floral jacket featuring coordinating purple cuffs.

The statement overcoat was perfectly paired with a matching purple dress, cut to just below the knee and teamed with black court shoes. She completed her attire with a beautiful lilac hat, embellished with bow detailing, and carried a black clutch bag under one arm.

Princess Anne added a touch of glamour thanks to a double pearl-string necklace and earrings. She had an umbrella to hand, ensuring she stayed dry in the unpredictable British weather.

The Princess Royal donned lilac for her Garden Party appearance

If Anne's look seems familiar, it's because the eco-conscious royal previously donned the same outfit to attend a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2015.

The Princess Royal smiled as she spoke to guests at the annual event, where attendees were able to enjoy tea and cake and explore the royal gardens.

Princess Anne is patron of The Not Forgotten Association

The Not Forgotten Association, which was founded in 1920, provides entertainment, leisure and recreation for the serving wounded, injured or sick and for ex-servicemen and women.

Princess Mary was the charity's first patron and the very first Garden Party took place in 1921.

The Queen traditionally hosts three Garden Parties at Buckingham Palace, as well as one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, and they are seen as a special way for the monarch to reward public service.

