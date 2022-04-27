Princess Anne wows in elegant coat dress and the classic bag every fashionista needs The royal looks incredible in her latest outfit…

On Wednesday, the Princess Royal teamed up with the Duchess of Cambridge as they took part in a joint visit to medical colleges working in the areas of maternal healthcare.

READ: Princess Anne set to make royal history at the age of 71: here's why

Anne is patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) while Kate is patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), so together, the royal ladies visited their headquarters in London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Mother-of-two Anne looked incredible in her new outfit. The royal wore a seriously elegant coat dress in a timeless teal hue, accessorising with a chic tonal scarf. Complete with an oversized lapel, structured shoulders and figure-flattering pleats, Princess Anne's ensemble was the epitome of elegance for her joint engagement with the Duchess of Cambridge.

MORE: Princess Anne stuns with stylish outfit on surprise visit – see photos

Princess Anne always knows how to dress an outfit with a handbag, opting for a timeless black leather clutch - a staple for any wardrobe.

Prince Charles' sister teased her hair into her signature chignon style and completed her look with a gorgeous red lip, adding a touch of glamour to her sophisticated style.

The Princess Royal wore a striking teal coat dress

Princess Anne's hairdresser Denise McAdam, who served as hairdresser to the royal family for just over 35 years, said while the look might seem complicated, it was actually easy to achieve. In fact, the royal's iconic look hasn't changed for over 50 years!

Denise told Now To Love magazine: "It was a simple up-do, so I just used to go in, close my eyes and do it as quickly as possible."

Princess Anne was joined by the Duchess of Cambridge

The building Kate and Anne visited is home to a collection of women’s healthcare organisations and the hub has been designed by the RCOG to foster collaboration across the sector. The royal ladies met representatives from Tommy’s National Centre for Maternity Improvement and learned about the innovative digital tools that are being developed to identify and support women with higher-risk pregnancies.

READ: Princess Anne stuns in flattering feminine suit and flower garland

During the visit, Anne and Kate took part in a roundtable discussion, which brought together sector experts, and new mothers, to discuss the measures being taken to tackle inequalities in maternity care.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.