The Countess of Wessex wears show-stopping evening dress - check out the sparkle

The Countess of Wessex looked nothing short of sensational this weekend as she stepped out at the 'A Gallop Through History' platinum jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle.

The blonde royal stole the show as she arrived, rocking the most beautiful velvet evening dress. We adored the cut; it was close-fitting and featured a ruffled hem, wide lapels and a V-neckline. The colour looked almost two-tone in the light and was a really dazzling piece. She added dark high heel shoes and carried a majorly sparkly clutch bag. Silver jewellery gave the look a glistening kick.

We loved the mother-of-two's hair; it was lightly curled and teased into a half-up, half-down style. Her makeup had an iridescent feel and she also sported dark eyeliner too.

Sophie was a vision of elegance on Sunday's show, where she appeared alongside her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

Sophie looked sensational in her velvet dress

The 57-year-old stepped out in a stunning velvet coat from Laurie & Jules and a matching hat as she rode a carriage behind her teenage daughter at the equestrian event. The royal's royal blue ensemble featured a striking pie-crust neckline, flattering structured shoulders and piped detailing with silver buttons.

Sophie wore a statement jacket by Laurie & Jules

The royal swept her blonde hair into an elegant up-do, wearing her tresses in a low bun placed neatly beneath the brim of her co-ordinating velvet hat. The Countess accessorised her figure-flattering ensemble with statement pearl cluster earrings, adding a natural bronze eyeshadow, rosy blush and soft pink lip to complete her ageless beauty glow.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show was first staged in 1943 to help raise funds for the War effort. It has continued to run every year since and is now the only show in the UK to host international competitions in Show Jumping, Dressage, Driving and Endurance.

