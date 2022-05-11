We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have spent the last few days touring the Channel Islands and we have been loving seeing her incredible outfits.

On Tuesday, the blonde royal wore her most fabulous trousers to date; in the form of some crisp white flares that came complete with polished printed checks. She teamed them with high heel espadrilles and the most stunning green tailored jacket, and carried a lovely, stone-coloured clutch. With her hair teased into a half-up, half-down style, the mother-of-two never looked better.

We've been loving seeing what Sophie has worn each day. On Monday, we spotted the Countess at the Pomme d'Or Hotel to meet senior citizens and she looked delightful, wearing a stunning floral skirt which she teamed with high heels and a gorgeous white blazer.

Last week, the jet-setting royal went to the Devon countryside alongside her husband to open East Shallowford Farm Development Project and spoke to pupils about their experiences on the farm as part of the sunny spring engagement.

Sophie looked incredible in her checked trousers

The practicality of Sophie's slick outfit didn't detract from her unparalleled sense of style. Looking the part, the 57-year-old royal donned a pair of 'Burford Waterproof Rubber Boots' from Ariat International and teamed her outdoorsy look with a stunning double-breasted blazer from ME + EM. Sophie's 'Satin Cotton AM - PM' blazer featured colour-contrasting button detailing that added a contemporary touch to her light khaki outerwear, and perfectly complemented her layers of delicate gold accessories.

We often look to Sophie for fashion inspiration, but the royal has a modest take on her own look. Speaking at an event in 2018, she remarked: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." Well, we can’t say we agree with that one Sophie; you’ve always been chic!

