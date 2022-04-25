The Countess of Wessex's new dress will have you doing a double take

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex is currently on a royal tour of the Caribbean with her husband Prince Edward and we have been loving her overseas wardrobe.

On the third day of the official visit, Sophie and Edward headed to the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in St Lucia and the mother-of-two looked incredible in her stunning polka dot dress, which came from royally-loved label Suzannah.

The 'Cora Polka Dot Silk Tea dress' costs £1,050 and is made in the most stunning cream shade with polka dots in pink and yellow. The site says of the style: "A pure silk vintage inspired tea dress. Ivory base with soft peach and yellow polka dots. Charming, quirky and effortlessly beautiful. Based on our best selling 1930's silk tea dress block, this signature style is beautifully flattering with unique charm and versatility."

The lovely style has 3/4 length sleeves with ruched detail, and a soft flattering bias-cut silhouette. If this look is slightly out of your price range, we've found a fab alternative - just keep scrolling. Sophie teamed the frock with a Sophie Habsburg raffia clutch and nude high heels from Prada.

Sophie looked incredible in her polka dot dress

The trip has been quite the busy one! We can expect the royal couple's visit to Antigua and Barbuda to be a highlight for them as they plan to meet some of the West Indies' legendary cricketers, and Antigua's national rowing teams.

Sophie's dress:

Cora Polka Dot Silk Tea dress, £1050, Suzannah

Sophie is passionate about sports, with her and her husband both being avid skiers, and the Countess is patron of the UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association.

Get the look!

Hunniy Tie Detail Midi Dress, £250, Ted Baker

We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for more of Sophie's elegant royal tour ensembles over the next week.

