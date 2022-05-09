The Countess of Wessex wears a Meghan Markle staple for latest royal engagement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex looked incredible on Monday as she headed to the Channel Islands with husband, Prince Edward.

READ: Sophie Wessex nails countryside chic as she rocks wellington boots and trousers

The blonde royal was photographed at the Pomme d'Or Hotel to meet senior citizens and looked delightful, wearing a stunning floral skirt which she teamed with high heels and a gorgeous white blazer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

We love this look; it's super summery and looks incredible on the mother-of-two.

MORE: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's dreamy dress to Princess Charlotte's £19 top

We couldn't help but notice that Sophie's blazer looked very like the blazer the Duchess of Sussex wore a few weeks ago. Back in April, Meghan Markle stepped out in a similar style at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Sophie looked stunning in her white blazer

Prince Harry's wife's double-breasted number is by Valentino and looked incredible with her jet-black hair. She accessorised with a matching Valentino bag and white Aquazzura heels; the same pair she reportedly had custom made for her wedding reception.

Meghan wore a white blazer earlier this month

Meghan and Harry's stylish arrival came after the couple made a surprise appearance in the UK, paying a secret visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle, where they also met with Harry's father, Prince Charles. The Duke and Duchess' press office confirmed the news, with a spokesperson revealing that the visit took place as the pair headed to The Hague in the Netherlands ahead of the Invictus Games. It was the pair's first joint visit to the United Kingdom since they quit as working royals back in 2020.

READ: Sophie Wessex looks so elegant in eye-catching dress

Many remarked that Meghan may have worn white due to the fact the colour is representative of Easter; white took place a few days after her appearance. The colour white symbolises purity, light, grace and in a biblical sense, the resurrection of Jesus Christ – the event that Easter celebrates.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.