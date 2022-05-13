Sophie Wessex looks beautiful in midi skirt to support Lady Louise Windsor

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex brought a touch of equine chic to the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, donning a smart tweed blazer and A-line skirt to cheer on her daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

Sophie, 57, was every inch the doting mother as she whipped out her smartphone to take photos of her 18-year-old daughter carriage driving, offering onlookers a full look at her elegant outfit in the process. The Countess teamed her double-breasted, gold-buttoned blazer with a white midi skirt featuring oversized pocket detailing. She wore her jacket buttoned up and layered over a pink shirt.

Prince Edward's wife wore her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail and kept her accessories understated, opting for a simple pair of gold hoop earrings.

She grinned with delight as Lady Louise, driving the late Duke of Edinburgh's carriage, led the Fell Pony Society centenary parade.

Keen to emulate Sophie's horse show style? A double-breasted blazer instantly elevates any outfit and brings a tomboy twist to an otherwise ultra feminine spring look.

The Countess of Wessex teamed a structured blazer with a feminine skirt

River Island's smart 'Double Breasted Tuxedo Blazer' fits the bill and at £75, it's an affordable investment piece to add to your wardrobe.

The Countess of Wessex had a front row seat at the event alongside Prince Edward and her mother-in-law the Queen.

Khaki Double Breasted Tuxedo Blazer, £75, River Island

The monarch, who was snug under a cosy check blanket, was all smiles as she watched her granddaughter partake in the event, which was a favourite of her late grandfather Prince Philip.

Sophie is fresh from her royal tour of the Channel Islands alongside Prince Edward, during which she delighted royal style watchers with her fashion choices.

Sophie was joined by the Queen and Prince Edward

On Tuesday, the Countess wore her most fabulous trousers to date; in the form of some crisp white flares that came complete with polished printed checks.

She teamed them with espadrilles and the most stunning green tailored jacket, and carried a stone-coloured clutch.

