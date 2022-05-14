Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's cigarette trousers to Queen Letizia's hot pink dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The spring sunshine is finally here – and the royals have been making the most of the warmer weather with their vibrant looks. Whether donning apple green like the Countess of Wessex, cornflower blue like the Duchess of Cambridge or shocking pink like Queen Letizia, these royal ladies have provided plenty of outfit inspiration for the brighter months.

Across the seas, Queen Rania looked sublime in ombre, while Queen Maxima of the Netherlands opted for a softer blush pink hue. From dark to light, neutral to vivid, this array of royal looks is sure to lift the spirits of royal fans.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate stepped out in an all-blue outfit during a visit to Scotland

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out during a trip to Scotland looking as composed as ever. The mother-of-three wore a navy Catherine Walker coat, Cefinn Studio mid-blue blouse with funnel neck detailing and a pair of navy suede high heels. The regal royal accessorised with a navy handbag and baroque pearl and diamond drop earrings.

The royal made a glamorous appearance in Michael Kors

Duchess Kate attended the official opening of the Glade of Light Memorial in Manchester looking memorable in a Michael Kors twill jacquard swing coat dress.

She paired the elegant number with some navy suede heels and clasped a matching blue textured mini handbag. Her jewellery was truly knock-out and included some gold drop earrings with diamond and sapphire bee detailing and a lapis lazuli pendant necklace.

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex wowed in a bright green jacket and checked trousers

The Countess of Wessex thoroughly embraced spring chic with this lovely look. The blonde royal wore her most striking pair of trousers yet - some crisp white flares that showcased large green printed checks.

She teamed the eye-catching item with high heeled espadrilles and a radiant green tailored blazer. To top the ensemble off, she clasped a white leather snakeskin clutch bag and wore her hair tied back in a perfect princess style.

Sophie gave off vintage vibes in a forest green dress by Suzannah

Countess Sophie debuted another gorgeous green outfit, delighting crowds with a shirt-styled midi dress with a spin on a classic fifties frock.

Featuring smart tailored lapels, button-down detailing, a fit and flare shape, a belted waistline and short sleeves, Sophie looked like a star of the silver screen. She amped up the glam with a pair of black sunglasses and white point-toe heels.

The wife of Prince Edward layered a crisp white blazer over a floral summer dress

It wouldn't be Royal Style Watch without some inclusion of florals now, would it? Countess Sophie wowed crowds by donning a smart white blazer with a double-breasted fit layered over a sophisticated floral midi dress.

The dress, which was peppered with quintessentially English rose print, was complemented by some pale sky blue high heels which added a pop of colour to the feminine ensemble.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain turned heads in a bold cut-out design by Cyra

Queen Letizia's look truly was the crème de la crème this week. The Spanish Queen dazzled on a fuchsia maxi dress with ring detail and long sleeves, which she teamed with a pair of fuchsia croc-effect slingback pumps and a fuchsia satchel bag from Carolina Herrera. J'adore!

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania looked so chic in a long-sleeved paneled dress by Daneh

Queen Rania of Jordan looked mesmerising in a vertically-striped maxi dress from Daneh, that boasted long sleeves, a panelled design, colour block contrast and a floaty silhouette. The royal, who stepped out in New York, completed her dreamy ensemble with a Bottega Veneta knot clutch bag in black and opted for a Hollywood glamour beauty glow.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima had royal fans swooning over her floral headpiece

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked oh so charming in a blush pink concoction as she braced the windy weather. The blonde royal looked picture perfect in a chiffon midi dress with sheer layers, long balloon sleeves, a crew neck and large ruffle detail.

She finessed her thoroughly pink outfit with a coordinating pair of nude high heels and a stand-out floral fascination with protruding netting.

The blonde beauty donned an all-beige look to attend the opening of the ARTIS Groote Museum

Queen Maxima was back at it again with her must-see style. She beamed to greet fans as she attended the opening of the ARTIS Groote Museum, rocking an all-beige look that consisted of a printed midi dress with long sleeves, chunky nude heels and a matching silky beige headscarf.

