Sophie Wessex is a vision of elegance in show-stopping jacket The Countess styled a stunning velvet coat

The Countess of Wessex was a vision of elegance on Sunday to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show with her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

Sophie, 57, stepped out in a stunning velvet coat from Laurie & Jules and a matching hat as she rode a carriage behind her teenage daughter at the equestrian event. The royal's royal blue ensemble featured a striking pie-crust neckline, flattering structured shoulders and piped detailing with silver buttons.

The wife of Prince Edward swept her blonde hair into an elegant up-do, wearing her tresses in a low bun placed neatly beneath the brim of her co-ordinating velvet hat.

The Countess accessorised her figure-flattering ensemble with statement pearl cluster earrings, adding a natural bronze eyeshadow, rosy blush and soft pink lip to complete her ageless beauty glow.

The royal looked fabulous to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Completing her sleek occasionwear, Sophie wore a cream rose corsage and was photographed beaming at her 18-year-old daughter who appeared overjoyed as she took part in carriage driving at the event.

The young royal shares her passion for horseriding with her later grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away last April.

Royal fans rushed to Twitter to share their joy at the sweet mother-daughter outing, commenting on the Countess of Wessex's immaculate ensemble.

"The Countess of Wessex looks fantastic. A proud mum. Very pretty, classy, elegant and glamorous," one fan tweeted, as another sweetly shared: "The Countess looks divine!"

Lady Louise Windsor led the way as Countess Sophie beamed with pride

Sophie's beautifully tailored jacket is from Laurie & Jules, retailing for £295.

Sharing their joy that the Countess had chosen to wear their 'Beatriz' jacket, the brand shared a message on Facebook over the weekend, which read: "#Friday13 #lucky for some, thank you Sophie, Countess of Wessex for visiting our stand and look forward to seeing you in our velvet jacket on Sunday."

The equestrian event which started on Thursday and will run until Sunday is said to be the Queen's favourite event of the year.

