Duchess Kate's iconic red carpet look was previously worn by this royal The Duchess of Cambridge wore Roland Mouret to the Top Gun premiere

The Duchess of Cambridge mesmerised royal fans as she graced the red carpet at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on Thursday evening, arriving in a striking Roland Mouret dress.

SEE: Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

Duchess Kate's impeccable sense of style was showcased in the elegant bardot number. Complete with a column-style design, a sleek white band across the bodice and floor-length skirt, her monochrome ensemble set the scene for an evening with Hollywood's finest - and royal fans might recognise her dress for a surprising reason.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge resemble movie stars on the red carpet

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who is also known for her immaculate fashion sense, previously wore a jumpsuit crafted by the same designer in 2017.

Looking strikingly similar to the Duchess' 'Lamble' off-the-shoulder dress, Queen Maxima's trendy jumpsuit featured the same elegant neckline synonymous with Roland Mouret's feminine design.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the epitome of elegance

While Kate opted for pointed-toe heels, Queen Maxima amped up the glamour of her wide-leg trouser jumpsuit with strappy open toe design. The royals also opted for different hairstyles to accentuate their décolletage.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her glossy brunette tresses in a sleek, straightened style, while Queen Maxima teased her blonde locks into a sophisticated chignon.

READ: Kate Middleton's subtle dress change no one spotted at premiere – did you?

BEST PHOTOS: Duchess Kate and Prince William attend Top Gun: Maverick premiere – all the photos

Royal fan account @europe.monarchies_ shared the comparison to their Instagram page, which sparked a flurry of comments from fashion-forward fans in love with the royal ladies' similar styles.

"They are very beautiful and elegant!!!" commented one fan, as another wrote: "Both wore it in their own way," adding a clapping hands emoji.

Queen Maxima previously wore the same style

The Duchess also made an alteration to her red carpet dress, removing a sheer panelling from the back and replacing a statement gold zip with a seamless black fastening to make the gown more modest and timeless.

RELATED: 10 times Duchess Kate couldn't contain her broodiness - photos

It's not known whether Queen Maxima altered her wide leg jumpsuit when she attended the opening of the new season of the Concertgebouw orchestra, though it is understood her jumpsuit did not feature the daring sheer panel in the same way Kate's 'Lamble" dress did.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.