Kate Middleton is the picture of elegance in glittery green gown at Royal Variety Performance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Red carpet alert! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Thursday evening for the Royal Variety Performance held at the Royal Albert Hall - and Kate looked glamorous as ever.

SEE: Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand is having a huge Black Friday sale

Royal fans were left stunned as Duchess Kate walked alongside her husband Prince William in a jaw-dropping green glittery gown. Complete with long sleeves, square shoulders and a jewelled waist and neckline, Kate's dress perfectly flattered her svelte figure - no one does the red carpet quite like the Duchess.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton on the red carpet at the James Bond premiere

It appears to be the custom-made Jenny Packham gown that Kate previously wore to a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in 2019.

The brunette beauty styled her hair in glamorous curls that fell to one side, elevating her showstopping look with gold earrings and a black clutch. Her stunning features were highlighted by subtle, glowing makeup which included dramatic lashes and lots of highlighter.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a dazzling green gown

Prince William looked equally as a dapper in a velvet blue suit with a white shirt and black bow tie.

SEE: Why Kate Middleton’s engagement ring could have been Meghan Markle's

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton's incredible love story in 25 sweet photos

Shop the look:

Jenny Packham sequin feather-trim gown, £7,351, Farfetch

Sequin halterneck dress, £64.50, Coast

The star-studded event at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 18 November will be hosted by Alan Carr and will include performances from Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart, the cast of Matilda The Musical, Anne Marie, Years and Years, the cast of Cirque du Soleil, James Blunt, the cast of Moulin Rouge The Musical and Germany's The Messoudi Brothers.

William and Kate were the last royal couple to attend the show in 2019, and we remember the Duchess' stunning black lace gown by Alexander McQueen like it was yesterday. The Cambridges made their debut at the show in 2014 and also in 2017.

Kate and William in Pakistan in 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were guests at the 2018 performance, with Meghan stunning in a black and white sequin halter-neck top and a satin black skirt by Safiyaa.

It will be William and Kate's third red carpet appearance in the space of two months, having dazzled at the James Bond: No Time To Die premiere in September and the Earthshot Prize Awards last month.

MORE: Kate Middleton's hearty family diet at home with Prince William and their children

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.