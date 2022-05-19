Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London.

Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.

WATCH: Kate Middleton walks the Top Gun red carpet

Kate, along with William, walked the red carpet with Tom Cruise who at one point helped Kate up the stairs.

Kate, 40, looked as stunning as ever, wearing her hair sleep and straight with an on-trend middle parting.

Beauty wise, the brunette royal wore dark smokey eye makeup and a red gloss on her lips which made her flawless skin glow.

Roland Mouret's monochrome 'Lamble' gown is described as having been scuplted from stretch-crepe, and is darted at the waist and hips to create a beautiful hourglass silhouette. There is also an "unexpected sheer mesh panel at the back" although Kate chose to have the panels covered up.

Kate wore the stunning Roland Mouret gown

The dress retails for £2,700/$3370 but for those who have a smaller budget we've found a series of dupes, with Club London selling a stunning all-black bardot draped maxi with a thigh-high split for £57/$72.

All-black bardot split maxi, Club London, £57/$72

If colour blocking is more your style, Ted Baker has a stunning belted black and white large spot print midi dress for £195/$243.

Belted black and white large spot print midi dress, Ted Baker, £195/$243

The royal couple proceeded to meet the star-studded cast who feature in the film including Hollywood veteran Tom and Divergent star Miles Teller.

The new film, which is due to be released on 27 May, was originally scheduled to be released in 2019, however, it was delayed so producers could improve the flying sequences. Then shortly afterwards, the pandemic caused further disruption to the schedule.

William and Kate enjoy a film or two, and occasionally head to premieres of big blockbusters.

The bardot neckline is a favourite of Meghan Markle’s

The most recent (and arguably most memorable) saw the Cambridges walk alongside Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the premiere of the new James Bond No Time to Die film in September 2021.

Royal fans were delighted to see Kate wearing a stunning outfit for the extra special occasion.

In fact, many would say she could easily pass as a Bond girl herself, wearing a now iconic Jenny Packham gown.

Kate wowed in Jenny Packham at the No Time To Die premiere

Her ornate gold, floor-length dress featured beautiful embellishments on the bodice and cape detail with a beige chiffon base.

Switching up her regular, bouncy, blow-dried hair vibe, she instead wore her mane in a super chic updo style that was set off perfectly by her gold disc earrings. Her stunning features were highlighted by subtle, glowing makeup which included dramatic lashes and lots of highlighter.

