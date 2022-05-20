Kate Middleton's subtle dress change no one spotted at premiere – did you?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in a Roland Mouret gown when she descended upon the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London's Leicester Square on Thursday evening – but did you notice the subtle change she made to her dress?

The black bodycon number boasted a beautiful bardot neckline in a contrasting shade of white, a figure-flattering bodice and an elegant fishtail cut. Duchess Kate appeared to have made some alternations to the back of the 'Lamble Off-The-Shoulder Gown', however, giving it a more modest makeover for her big red carpet moment with Prince William.

The past season buy, which retailed for £2,700, originally boasted four sheer panels on the back running down either side of the gold zip detailing.

As she entered the cinema alongside her husband Prince William, Duchess Kate offered onlookers a close up view of the back of the dress, which was entirely covered up.

The original Roland Mouret dress featured sheer panels on the back

As ever, Kate pulled out all the stops when it came to her accessories. She carried her Alexander McQueen 'Black Velvet Crystal Embellished Box Clutch' and rewore her Prada 'Black Suede Wave Cutout Pumps'.

The cherry on top was the royal's beautiful new 'Tsar Star Stud and Drop Earrings' from Robinson Pelham, which perfectly offset the bardot neckline.

Duchess Kate made some subtle alterations to the dress

Duchess Kate loves to make designer pieces her own and is known for her thrifty outfit repeating and clever use of colour.

Earlier this week, the mother-of-three – who shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with the Duke of Cambridge – donned a bespoke Emilia Wickstead coat dress to attend the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace.

She added a striking headpiece from Jane Taylor salmon pink shoes from Emmy London and her favourite vintage accessory - a beautiful beaded clutch bag believed to be from Bags by Josef, an iconic designer most popular in the 1930s to 1950s.

