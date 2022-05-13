Duchess Kate looks radiant in dress with seriously striking print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked ethereal in a spotted blue dress from Altuzarra as she and Prince William interrupted all of the UK's radio stations on Friday morning to share an important message in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Duchess Kate, 40, sported a mid-blue midi dress from New York-based brand Altuzarra which featured a white and black spotted print, mid-length sleeves, a subtle side-slit, button-front detailing, a V-neck and flattering feminine cut. She wore her silky brunette tresses down with a centre parting and opted for a natural makeup look.

The mother-of-three looked summer-ready in the lovely frock, as she apologised for the interruption as the royal couple took to the airwaves of more than 500 stations and called on the nation to "lift someone out of loneliness".

It's not the dress' first appearance on the Duchess, who stepped out in the number back in 2016 during a visit to Stewards Academy in Harlow, Essex. During the trip, Kate and William learned more about the pressures faced by young people as part of their Heads Together campaign.

Duchess Kate looked beautiful in blue

With an eye-watering price tag of £1,728, the Aimee polka dot stretch-cady dress added another gorgeous ensemble to the Duchess' extensive summer archive. She teamed the dress with some nude high heels to make for a camera-ready aesthetic.

The dress, which was from the American designer's Pre-Fall 2016 collection, is unsurprisingly sold out everywhere – but that hasn't stopped us from finding a great lookalike.

Blue Spot Midi Wrap Dress, £25, ASOS

This striking dress boasts a pretty all-over spot print, wrap front, three-quarter-length sleeves, a tie waist, romantic frill trims and a regular fit. Pair the dress with some heeled wedges for a dreamy daytime outfit or dress the item down with some pristine white sneakers.

Kate recently dazzled royal fans as she stepped out in a pair of slim-fit trousers. The radiant royal looked glorious in the look, which consisted of a navy blue, slim fit trouser suit and a funnel neck blouse by Cefinn. She added coordinating high heels in the same blue and slipped on a pair of pearl earrings by Annoushka.

