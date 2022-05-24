Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in blue cashmere dress at the Chelsea Flower Show The stylish royal is a big advocate for sustainable fashion

Lady Amelia Windsor bloomed in blue as she stepped out to enjoy the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old shared her outfit for the day along with various behind-the-scenes shots of the many gorgeous gardens on display. Posing amongst white foxgloves, Amelia was wearing an ocean blue cashmere Brora dress with a floral design, making her outfit especially fitting for the occasion at hand. She teamed her summer dress with a camo trench, black trainers, and a straw hat.

The natural beauty pulled off a minimalistic make-up look and kept her blonde locks loose around her shoulders for the ultimate off-duty model style.

Formerly touted as the "most beautiful woman of the British royal family" by Tatler in 2016, Amelia is no stranger to the world of beauty and fashion.

Amelia looking chic in her Brora dress at the Chelsea Flower Show

The 43rd in line to the British throne is currently signed with Storm modeling agency and has previously graced the catwalk for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana at Milan fashion week.

Beyond this, Amelia has worked in-house for renowned fashion brands including Chanel, Azzedine Alaïa, and Bvlgari.

Amelia wearing Missoni for the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premiere

More recently, however, the royal has strived to endorse sustainable fashion brands which look to mitigate the damaging effects of pollution. Earlier this year, Amelia launched her very own collection with Brora – a luxury knitwear brand – to raise money and awareness for the environmental charity Blue Marine Foundation.

Earlier this month, Amelia shared a separate picture with her near-100,000 Instagram followers in which she can be seen wearing the same blue floral dress worn at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Posing against a London brick wall, the royal looked stunning as she showed off the cashmere Brora dress. She captioned the post: "Wall flowers."

Her fans were quick to jump to the comments section in awe of the natural beauty, with one adding: "You're so naturally beautiful!"

Another penned: "Beautiful photo! This colour suits you well, in my modest opinion."

