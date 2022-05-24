Meghan Markle's pleated white shorts - we're totally copying the look this summer - 5 of the best we've found

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex certainly knows how to make an entrance! Turning heads as she attended a special charity polo match over the weekend, Meghan made a seriously chic case for the Bermuda shorts trend – and we're feeling inspired.

Stepping out in the white pleated pair by Khaite, the royal tied her outfit together with a polka dot blouse, black Aquazzura pumps and cat-eye sunglasses by Valentino. As for her hair and makeup, Meghan gave off Hollywood siren vibes as she offset her voluminous bouncy blowdry with a statement red lip.

Duchess Meghan wowed in a pair of white Bermuda shorts by Khaite

With summer just around the corner, it's the perfect time to invest in a pair of bright white shorts, and thanks to H&M, Mango, ASOS and more high street brands, you can recreate Meghan's look for less. Just imagine how effortlessly sophisticated they'll look styled with your favourite floral blouses, tailored blazers or even a colourful crop top.

GET THE LOOK:

White Bermuda Shorts, £17.99 / $24.99, H&M

French Connection White Shorts, £65, John Lewis

White Linen Shorts, £25 / $35, ASOS

Selected Femme Cream Linen Shorts, £65, ASOS

Ivory Cotton Sateen Wide Leg Shorts, £53, Karen Millen

