Lady Amelia Windsor is widely known as one of the 'coolest' royals, and the cousin of Prince William and Harry lived up to this reputation at the weekend. Heading to the Wilderness festival, the blonde beauty wore an effortlessly chic look.

She rocked a fabulous red dress, which had a relaxed, T-shirt vibe about it. She added a slouchy cardigan, black boots and added sunglasses into the mix. With her loose blonde hair and flawless skin, the model looked picture-perfect.

Later, the sustainable fashion advocate shared a snap of her sheltering from the rain in an anorak. Talk about keeping it real!

Amelia regularly posts her latest looks on Instagram where she has amassed an impressive 92,800, followers. Speaking to Vogue about why Instagram is her favourite social media portal, she explained: "It allows anyone to be creative and imaginative. I also love that we can share all the beautiful and meaningful things we see and hear in the world. I find it so inspiring and uplifting."

The royal has to attend lots of formal events, from premieres to openings, but she has the same style mantra: "Comfort first. You'll regret wearing agonising shoes when you want to boogie on the dance floor, and always remember to bring a clutch or bag which has a zip to keep everything secure so your belongings don't fly across the room when you're twirling around."

Vintage and sustainable fashion is really close to Amelia's heart; she loves to shop in second-hand stores and keeps her garments super fresh and clean so they last longer. She does have a penchant for designer threads though. "I love Chanel, Alexander Wang, Molly Goddard, Peter Pilotto, Erdem, Burberry and Valentino. The list really does go on," she revealed.

