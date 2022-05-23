The Countess of Wessex twins with the Queen wearing £923 blazer at the Chelsea Flower Show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Chelsea Flower Show is back with a bang for 2022 and we couldn't be more delighted! Covid-19 caused the show to be postponed and adapted over the last two years, so it's fabulous to see it return to all its glory. On Monday, the royals were out in force to enjoy the first day of the famous horticultural display.

READ: Sophie Wessex channels Bond girl glamour in showstopping sparkling dress

The much-loved show is held in its usual location; the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London. The Countess of Wessex arrived alongside her husband, Prince Edward and looked absolutely stunning in her outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex handles Marilyn Monroe moment in New York with style and grace

The blonde royal rocked a stunning light pink blazer with matching trousers by one of her favourite designer brands, Victoria Beckham. The blazer is part of the brand's new collection and costs £923.00.

Sophie looked stunning in her pink Victoria Beckham suit

She wore simple jewellery and wore her hair in a tied back style. Princess Beatrice was also at the famous event, wearing a toile dress by Reformation.

READ: Kate Middleton joined by Prince Edward and Sophie at Buckingham Palace garden party

Although there isn't a dress code, generally, guests are usually well-dressed as it's kind of an unspoken rule that everyone follows.

Sophie's Blazer:

Victoria Beckham double-breasted blazer, £923, Farfetch

Sophie loves the show and often frequents it. Last year, she attended the first autumn RHS Chelsea Flower Show, looking show-stopping in a white Victoria Beckham dress and matching wedges from Penelope Chilvers. So chic.

Get the look!

Principles Edge To Edge Ruched Sleeve Tailored Blazer, £49.00, Debenhams

One of our favourite looks she has worn, was back in 2019. She rocked a green floral dress which she teamed with a white shawl and white summer heels. It really made her stand out.

The Queen looked incredible wearing a pink coat

It was wonderful to see Her Majesty The Queen. She looked perfectly lovely in her outfit, which was also pink! Her outfit was by Stewart Parvin, consisting of a pink lemonade coat and an ivory silk dress. The monarch carried her favourite Launer London bag.

READ: Sophie Wessex looks picture perfect in ultra feminine dress

The Queen has been patron of the Royal Horticultural Society since her reign began in 1952, and has been a regular at the Chelsea Flower Show ever since.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.