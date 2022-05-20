Kate Middleton's showstopper black and white dress - 6 ways to get the look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Obsessed with Duchess Kate's black and white contrast dress at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere? Us too. The Duchess looked breathtaking as she walked the red carpet wearing the monochrome bardot gown alongside the Duke of Cambridge on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on Thursday evening

While her £2,700/ $3370 Roland Mouret dress may not be in our budget, we've searched the high street for the best affordable lookalikes, so you can get Kate's mesmerising monochrome look without breaking the bank.

Colourblock asymmetric dress, was £195, now £156, Karen Millen

Contrast dress, £135, End Clothing

Contrast ruffle midi dress, was £89, now £62.30, Coast

Draped dress, £59.99, Mango

Colourblock strappy-back dress, was £195, now £159, Karen Millen

Pleated colour block dress, £42, River Island

