kate-middleton-monochrome-dress

Kate Middleton's showstopper black and white dress - 6 ways to get the look

Feel like royalty walking the red carpet with these affordable dresses…

Obsessed with Duchess Kate's black and white contrast dress at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere? Us too. The Duchess looked breathtaking as she walked the red carpet wearing the monochrome bardot gown alongside the Duke of Cambridge on Thursday. 

kate-full-length

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on Thursday evening

While her £2,700/ $3370 Roland Mouret dress may not be in our budget, we've searched the high street for the best affordable lookalikes, so you can get Kate's mesmerising monochrome look without breaking the bank.

karen-millen-contrast-dress

Colourblock asymmetric dress, was £195, now £156, Karen Millen 

end-clothing-contrast-dress

Contrast dress, £135, End Clothing 

coast-contrast-dres

Contrast ruffle midi dress, was £89, now £62.30, Coast 

mango-contrast-dress

Draped dress, £59.99, Mango

karen-millen-block-dress

Colourblock strappy-back dress, was £195, now £159, Karen Millen

river-island-contrast-dress

Pleated colour block dress, £42, River Island

