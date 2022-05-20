Kate Middleton's showstopper black and white dress - 6 ways to get the look

Sophie Bates
Obsessed with Kate Middleton's black and white contrast bardot dress that she wore to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere? Shop the best affordable monochrome lookalikes now, from Mango to River Island.
Obsessed with Duchess Kate's black and white contrast dress at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere? Us too. The Duchess looked breathtaking as she walked the red carpet wearing the monochrome bardot gown alongside the Duke of Cambridge on Thursday.
RELATED: Kate Middleton's new star-drop earrings at Top Gun premiere wows fans - and we've found some incredible lookalikes
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on Thursday evening
While her £2,700/ $3370 Roland Mouret dress may not be in our budget, we've searched the high street for the best affordable lookalikes, so you can get Kate's mesmerising monochrome look without breaking the bank.
LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter
Colourblock asymmetric dress, was £195, now £156, Karen Millen
Contrast dress, £135, End Clothing
Contrast ruffle midi dress, was £89, now £62.30, Coast
Draped dress, £59.99, Mango
MORE: How Kate Middleton maintains her super toned physique
Colourblock strappy-back dress, was £195, now £159, Karen Millen
Pleated colour block dress, £42, River Island
READ: Kate Middleton's subtle dress change no one spotted at premiere – did you?
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.