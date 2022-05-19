11 best Royal Jubilee tea gifts to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The countdown to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has begun - and is there a more fitting way to mark the occasion than by enjoying the Queen's favourite hot drink? From tea hampers to limited edition tins, we've rounded up the best Royal Jubilee-themed tea gifts to treat yourself or a loved one in celebration of Her Majesty's 70-year reign.

SHOP: Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.

Best Jubilee gifts to shop

Limited Edition Earl Grey Musical Tea Tin, £12.99/ $18, Selfridges

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Queen Elizabeth Tea Tin with 72 Assorted Teabags, £12.99/ $16.07, Amazon

RELATED: Royal Jubilee food & drink ideas to wow your guests with

The Afternoon Tea Letterbox Gift, £20, Marks & Spencer

Queen Elizabeth II English Breakfast Tea, £9.95, Liberty London

READ: 9 best Queen Jubilee tote bags for Royal fans: From M&S to Harrods

Platinum Jubilee Tea Hamper, £27.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

Fortnum's Platinum Jubilee Blend, £16.50, Fortnum & Mason

Limited Edition Platinum Jubilee Blend, £15/ $18.56, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea Hamper, £37.99/ $49.47, Etsy

MORE: Best Queen's Jubilee hampers to celebrate in style this summer

Bags of Ethics Queen's Green Canopy Tea Caddy, £5, John Lewis

Platinum Jubilee Tea Towels, from £9/ $14.32, Etsy

READ: Best Jubilee shortbread & biscuit gifts to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tea, £8.50, Victoria Eggs

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.