Kate Middleton dazzles in elegant white power suit for Platinum Party at the Palace

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Epitomising elegance, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted one of her chicest looks to date on Saturday evening as she attended the Platinum Party At The Palace concert alongside Prince William.

RELATED: Party at the Palace LIVE: Prince William & Prince Charles prepare for tribute

Heading to the star-studded event in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Kate stepped out in a white power suit by Self Portrait, teaming her designer co-ord with heels and silver teardrop hoop earrings.

Duchess Kate teamed her Self-Portrait suit with stylish earrings

Styling her glossy chestnut locks in a side-swept look, the royal sported a glowing complexion as she combined a brown smokey eyeshadow with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and nude lipstick – divine.

As for her husband, Prince William made a dapper appearance alongside his wife in a blue suit complete with a crisp shirt and tie.

MORE: Kate Middleton looks radiant in recycled red coat dress for Cardiff family outing

SHOP: Kate Middleton's Pop-Up Shop: 40 of Duchess Kate's go-to brands as she turns 40

EXACT MATCH: Self-Portrait Pleated woven midi dress, £420 / $455, Selfridges

A night to remember, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra will share the three-stage set-up with the likes of Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Kate wore a white cross necklace with her chic suit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also have the pleasure of watching Sam Ryder, – AKA the United Kingdom's Eurovision hero – performing live. Plus, Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews are expected to appear at the event and on film.

In another historic moment, ​​music legend Diana Ross is also set to close the two-and-a-half-hour show with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

GET THE LOOK:

Belted midi dress, £183.20 / $315.20, Karen Millen

SHOP NOW

The Platinum Jubilee weekend has been an extremely busy one for the royals, and on Friday Duchess Kate made yet another stylish appearance as she attended the Service of Thanksgiving.

Earlier this week the Duchess wowed at the Service of Thanksgiving

Making a regal appearance in a sunshine yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead, the mum-of-three accessorised with delicate drop earrings, Gianvito Rossi suede pumps, and a matching yellow hat that featured an abundance of florals. She was joined by fellow members of the British Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice, The Countess of Wessex, Princess Eugenie and more.

Prior to attending the Platinum Party At The Palace concert, Kate had also made an appearance alongside two of her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Cardiff Castle. Recycling a gorgeous bright red coat dress by Eponine London, the 40-year-old carried a leather DeMellier handbag which perfectly complemented her navy stilettos.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.