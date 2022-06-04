Kate Middleton looks radiant in recycled red coat dress for Cardiff family outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Cardiff, Wales with their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of celebrations happening up and down the country for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – and we're blown away by Kate's outfit.

As she stepped out at Cardiff Castle, Duchess Kate was spotted wearing a gorgeous bright red coat dress and a coordinating umbrella to keep the rain at bay. Accessorising to perfection, she added black heels and a matching bag, while her brunette hair was styled in a sleek straight style and fastened into a high ponytail.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Kate appears to have recycled her Eponine London coat, which dates back to the brand's Autumn/Winter 2018 collection and features long sleeves and statement buttons. She previously wore it in May 2021 ahead of the launch of her Hold Still photography book, when she paired it with a pleated brown skirt and matching accessories.

The Duchess stepped out in her Eponine London red coat

The Cambridges are due to meet performers and crew involved in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place on the castle grounds on Saturday afternoon to commemorate the monarch's 70-year reign. During their visit, they'll learn about the show's lighting, sound and visual effects before getting hands-on with some final preparations.

Other members of the royal family also have a packed weekend full of events to mark the landmark occasion. Saturday will see the likes of Princess Beatrice, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne don their finery as they attend the Epsom Derby, but royal sources have stated the Queen was sadly forced to cancel her appearance given her mobility issues.

The Duchess previously wore the coat in 2021

There was speculation that she might spend the day meeting her great-grandchild Lilibet, on what happens to be her first birthday, but the two were reportedly introduced earlier in the weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK with their two children Archie and Lilibet for the first time since 2020 to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

This comes just days after the Queen's main birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, on 2 June, which always sees the royals donning their finest frocks and sharpest uniforms to attend – and this year was no exception. Kate stepped out in a white coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Philip Treacy, while her children donned smart blue outfits.

The Duchess hasn't missed a Trooping the Colour since marrying Prince William in 2011, and she has worn some very memorable outfits over the years. Who can forget her white coat by Alexander McQueen and tiered skirt for her very first appearance? Or her Catherine Walker blue and white floral coat dress back in 2015 after the birth of Princess Charlotte?

The Duchess at her first Trooping the Colour in 2011

Fans of Kate's style can also look forward to more fashion inspiration over the weekend, with the royal expected to attend The Pageant on Sunday, which is taking place at Buckingham Palace.

