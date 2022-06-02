Kate Middleton's subtle tribute to Princess Diana – did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana during the Queen's Birthday Parade on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES: The Queen supported by royal family as she celebrates Trooping the Colour

In a sweet nod to her husband Prince William's mother's legacy, Duchess Kate chose beautiful pieces from her sapphire jewellery collection to accessorise her Alexander McQueen coat dress. She sported dazzling drop earrings, which were originally a wedding gift to the late Princess Diana – part of a suite of jewels given by Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia – and a matching necklace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks so glamorous at Trooping the Colour

Kate previously updated the design into a drop style after Prince William gave the earrings to his then-fiancée in 2010.

MORE: Kate Middleton's jewellery collection - see all of her precious pieces

READ: Kate Middleton has a Hollywood moment in elegant Trooping the Colour outfit

The late Princess of Wales cherished the jewels and wore them to countless occasions in the '80s and '90s.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her sapphire earrings

The drop earrings and necklace match the mother-of-three's engagement ring, which would be worth approximately £123,000 today.

The Duchess of Cambridge's overall look was also remarkably similar to a white ensemble worn by Diana in 1991 to watch a parade of military personnel who had served in the Gulf War.

Princess Diana pictured in 1991

Duchess Kate delighted royal fans during the Trooping the Colour military parade when she rocked a beautiful white coat dress and matching hat.

The event was a momentous occasion for the Cambridges as their children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, made their carriage debut.

GET KATE MIDDLETON'S 2022 TROOPING THE COLOUR JEWELLERY LOOK

Sterling silver cubic zirconia sapphire set, £32.99 / $69.99, Amazon

Sterling silver cubic zirconia sapphire set, £29.37 / $29.99, Amazon

The children have previously made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to crowds and watch the RAF flypast, but for the first time, they took part in the procession along The Mall and shared a carriage with their mother Kate.

RELATED: 5 best pieces in Kate Middleton's affordable jewellery box

Duchess Kate inherited several of Princess Diana's sapphire pieces

Over 1,200 parading soldiers, 240 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Queen's official birthday.

THROWBACKS: Kate Middleton's best Trooping The Colour outfits that will take you back

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.