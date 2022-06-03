Kate Middleton rocks sunshine yellow at the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A fashion moment in history for the Duchess of Cambridge! On Friday, Kate Middleton wore an incredible outfit for the Service of Thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Prince Willliam's wife pulled out all the stops for the special occasion, wearing a yellow coat dress by Emilia Wickstead that had ruching at the waist. She added a matching yellow hat that featured an abundance of florals.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive

Looking as dazzling as ever, and in great spirits, the mother of three accessorised to perfection at the special event, teaming the outfit with delicate drop earrings and finished with smart high heels.

Kate, 40, is known for her immaculate, stunning mane of hair and royal fans were certainly not disappointed with her locks; she sported a chic up 'do style.

Kate looked incredible in yellow

Also in attendance at the event was Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Kate sat next to husband Prince William and Princess Anne

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined for the thanksgiving service.

Kate's Emilia Wickstead dress looked stunning on the royal

The Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign was held at London's famous St Paul’s Cathedral, home of Great Paul, the largest church bell in the country, which was rung before the service.

She added a Philip Treacy hat

Guests will hear a new Anthem by Judith Weir, Master of The Queen’s Music, that sets to music words from the third Chapter of the Book of Proverbs.

The special service is part of a series of celebration's for Her Majesty between 2 and 5 June, which will see people of the United Kingdom come together to celebrate the historic milestone.

Kate wore smart nude high heels

The four days of celebrations include an array of public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.

