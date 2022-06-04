Princess Charlotte channels Duchess Kate in £140 recycled coat for surprise family outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Charlotte has clearly inherited her mother Kate Middleton's fashion sense! Amid the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the young royal, seven, joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for an appearance at Cardiff Castle on Saturday looking as adorable as ever.

Charlotte was pictured wearing a cute dark blue coat with a Peter Pan collar and pretty button detailing down the front - and just like her mother, it appears as though she chose to recycle her latest look. The coat seems to be the same AmaiaKids Razorbil one she wore to her great-grandfather at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving in March 2022, when she teamed it with a pretty smock dress from Il Porticciolo in green tartan. It retails for £140 and comes in a whopping eight colourways.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte has cheeky moment with little brother Prince Louis

For her latest outing, Charlotte wore black patent shoes and styled her long brunette hair in a half-up style with intricate plaits. Her look perfectly coordinated with her elder brother Prince George, eight, who was also in blue, which is unsurprising since Kate and William often dress their three children in similar outfits.

The young royal recycled her coat, just like her mother

Kate and William looked equally as chic as they prepared to meet performers - including Welsh singers Bonnie Tyler and Aled Jones - and crew involved in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place on the castle grounds to commemorate the monarch's 70-year reign.

Charlotte appears to have worn the same coat back in March 2022

During their visit, the Cambridges will learn about the show's lighting, sound and visual effects before getting hands-on with some final preparations - but one person missing at the family outing is the Duke and Duchess' youngest son Prince Louis, four.

Days earlier, the royals proved they were a fashionable family at the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour – a military spectacle that involved more than 1,200 officers and soldiers and 240 horses from the Household Division. Duchess Kate was her typically elegant self in a white coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Philip Treacy.

She was joined by her three children George, Charlotte and Louis, who also looked lovely in blue. Charlotte donned a chic ruffled dress from Patachou which featured a ruffled hem, puffed sleeves and a pretty bow at the neck. And it currently retails for just £62!

Charlotte wore her brunette hair in one of her mother's favourite hairstyles, a half-up, half-down up do.

Charlotte and her siblings coordinated in blue at Trooping the Colour

Following Charlotte's balcony appearance, royal fans were quick to comment on how the seven-year-old is swiftly taking after her mother both in confidence and style. Taking to Twitter, one royal fan penned: "Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast, she's going to be super tall just like her mum!"

