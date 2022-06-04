Prince William and Prince George are the spitting image of one another in sweet new snap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Cardiff Castle on Saturday to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

While it’s normally Duchess Kate’s ever-elegant ensembles everyone coos over, it was Prince George and his dad Prince William’s outfits that caught the attention of the public at the event, with the father and son duo donning matching outfits.

WATCH: Kate and William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Cardiff

Both of the future kings were decked out in navy suits, braided belts and brown suede shoes for the occasion, and looked equally as dapper as one another.

William and Kate, alongside Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, met performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place on the castle grounds on Saturday evening and it was the siblings’ first official visit to Wales, Kensington Palace said.

Prince William and Prince George matched beautifully

The Duchess was dressed in a long red coat – matching the colour of the red dragon on the Welsh flag.

George, who is one day expected to be given the title the Prince of Wales, joined his family as they chatted to crowds of royal fans as William placed his arm around his eight-year-old eldest son.

Prince William kept a close eye on his eldest son

Missing was four-year-old Prince Louis who stole the show when he appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony with the Queen and the royals after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

Prince George and Prince William both appreciate a smart brown shoe

During their visit, the royal family learned more about the technical production underpinning the show, including lighting and sound and visual effects before they help with some of the final preparations for the concert.

