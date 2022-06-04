Sophie Wessex is a vision of loveliness in floral print dress as she visits Northern Ireland

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are currently in Northern Ireland, visiting Belfast to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In a departure from her usual classically chic ensembles, Sophie Wessex instead opted for a gorgeous, fashion-forward print for the occasion. The royal wore an ankle-length floral print dress in various shades of blue – and it’s perfect for early summer.

The pretty dress has an open collar and long sleeves, making it ideal for the changeable weather. It also has a flattering dark side stripe along the length for a lengthening look.

Given that she’s likely to be on her feet all day, the countess made a sensible shoe choice, opting for round toe, block heels shoes with a supportive strap, to stop her feet from getting tired.

Sophie accessorised with floral earrings anda sycamore leaf necklace – which could be a nod old sycamore tree at Dumfries House, which was planted in 1599 and was revealed in May as one of the Queens’s Green Canopy 70 ancient trees.

Sophie Wessex looked lovely in a blue floral dress

Prince Charles launched the network of 70 ancient woodlands and 70 ancient trees to dedicate to The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

The Ancient Canopy spans our the nation and can be found in urban as well as rural environments, from National Parks to residential areas, representing the unique diversity of all corners of the UK.

Take a closer look at Sophie Wessex's sycamore leaf necklace

Sophie’s floral look today comes after she wore a picture-perfect pink gingham power suit for the Trooping The Coulour, complete with long sleeves, a notched collar and a button-down bodice.

The Countess' dress had a flattering side stripe

We look forward to seeing the rest of her Jubilee outfits!

Sophie Wessex's dress is believed to be by royal favourite brand Me + Em, though it is sadly out of stock currently. Luckily we found a gorgeous dupe courtesy of Finery X M&S.

