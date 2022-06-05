Prince Louis channels big brother with adorable outfit at Jubilee Pageant

Dressed to impress, Prince Louis looked adorable in his smart white shirt at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

Echoing his big brother's style, the young royal wore a sweet short-sleeved white shirt with blue piping. He teamed his top with a pair of cornflower blue shorts for the ultimate royal fashion moment.

WATCH: Kate stops Louis from sucking his thumb during their balcony appearance

The adorable tot's outfit was extremely reminiscent of Prince George's 2019 Trooping the Colour outfit – the only difference being Louis' shirt didn't have a pocket.

This isn't the first time the exuberant four-year-old has delighted fans with his picture-perfect outfits. In a tribute to his father Prince William, little Louis was spotted wearing a white sailor-style suit, complete with navy trim and a nautical navy neckerchief.

Prince Louis looked adorable in his smart outfit

Many fans believe Prince Louis was wearing his father's 1985 Trooping the Colour outfit. Prince William would have been three years old at the time, meaning that little Louis would certainly fit his former suit.

The smart outfit is moreover in line with royal tradition owing to the fact that the late Queen Victoria and Prince Albert originally made it fashionable for children to wear sailor suits.

Louis' sweet look was reminiscent of George's 2019 Trooping the Colour outfit

The revelation comes after Prince Louis nearly stole the show during this year's Trooping the Colour. Taking in the impressive RAF Voyager and Typhoon planes, the mum-of-three spotted little Louis sucking his thumb. In a bid to stop the youngster, Kate skilfully patted his head before then tenderly brushing his hand away from his mouth.

Thursday's events marked the youngster's second Trooping the Colour and Prince Louis evidently hasn't quite mastered the rules of royal etiquette. The four-year-old pulled a variety of cheeky faces throughout the afternoon which nearly had him stealing the limelight.

