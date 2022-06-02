The Queen shares very touching moment with Prince Louis during balcony flypast The monarch was in high spirits

There were great cheers that erupted from The Mall as the Queen and her family stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the traditional flypast.

The monarch, 96, took centre stage, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall stood on her right and the Cambridges to her left.

WATCH: The Queen shares tender moment with young great-grandson, Prince Louis

Standing right next to the Queen was her little great-grandson, four-year-old Prince Louis. And the pair were seen sharing a very sweet moment as they watched the aircraft overhead.

Her Majesty was in very high spirits during her appearance, beaming throughout. At one point, she bent her head low to talk to little Louis about the flypast – one of her favourite occasions - seemingly telling him what to look out for.

The Queen shares a sweet moment with Prince Louis - much to his parents' delight

A little later, it all seemed too much for Louis. He was seen covering his ears in an attempt to drown out the noise from the planes.

Prince Louis was spotted covering his ears to drown out the noise!

It comes after Louis was spotted peering out of a window at the Major General's Office following the Cambridges' appearance at Trooping the Colour. Moments later, he was seen leaning slightly out of the window and saluting the Irish Guards as they continued to parade past.

It was the first time that Prince Louis and his older siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, have taken part in the carriage procession.

In previous years they have only appeared with their parents on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at crowds and watch the RAF flypast.

The spectacular flypast flew over Buckingham Palace

Prince Louis looked adorable for his appearance, dressed in a crisp white sailor's suit, complete with navy trim and nautical navy neckerchief, fastened in a smart knot.

Royal fans have speculated that Louis was wearing the outfit previously worn by his father, Prince William, at Trooping the Colour in 1985.

It's thought Prince Louis was wearing his father's former suit

Prince William would have only been three years old at the time, so it does seem likely his son would fit perfectly into his former suit.

