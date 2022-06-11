Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer to Sophie Wessex’s retro dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Summer is here and the royal ladies are feeling the cooler crisp colours which are perfect for the warmer weather. A host of fashionable royals stepped out in style for various engagements this week, giving us plenty of style inspiration to gush over.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Letizia of Spain looked heavenly in white, while The Countess of Wessex bowled over crowds in cornflower blue. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden amped up the Hollywood glamour in an apple green tulle ballgown, while Queen Maxima rocked a sleek black ensemble which is ideal for smart evenings out.

Want to see more? Keep scrolling to discover this week’s round-up of the best-dressed royal fashionistas.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate stepped out in a slick collarless blazer and trousers on Wednesday

The Duchess of Cambridge got suited and booted as she visited Little Village's hub in Brent, to hear how the baby bank is supporting local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children.

Duchess Kate sported a crisp white blazer from Zara, teamed with some black Roland Mouret trousers, a pair of black suede heels and a woven leather clutch bag in cream from Massimo Dutti.

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex donned a floral tea dress from Suzannah London

The Countess of Wessex looked ultra-dreamy in an ethereal silk tea dress from Suzannah London. Featuring an enchanting sky blue and white floral print, the dress featured short sleeves and a midi cut which made for a heavenly summer look. The countess slipped on a pair of nude Prada pumps – infusing her outfit with a classy touch of luxury.

Sophie looked beautiful in blue during a visit to Gibraltar

Blue appeared to be the countess’ hue of choice this week. During a visit to Gibraltar, Countess Sophie donned a cornflower blue midi dress from Emilia Wickstead that evoked fifties flair with its retro silhouette. Boasting a classic collar, sleeveless shape, belted waistline and a fit and flare cut, the dress looked beautiful teamed with some blue Prada heels.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia had an ethereal moment in a white lace dress

Queen Letizia radiated charm in a delicate white lace bodycon dress from Sfera Offical. The Spanish royal stepped out in the sleek number that showcased an intricate fairtytale finish, a sleeveless outline and a round neck. She swept her brunette tresses up into a bun to reveal some gleaming Bulgari earrings.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria wowed in a green tulle gown by H&M

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden arguably stole the show in a billowing ballgown that is one of her most divine outfits to date. The gown, cut in a glorious shade of apple green, was crafted from layers of tulle – and hails from H&M’s conscious line. To lift her look even more, the royal accessorised with a gold clutch bag and a beautiful iridescent tiara.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima rocked a black co-ord from Maison Natan

Last but not least, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands’ navy co-ord offered a charming evening look that will appeal to those after an alternative to a summer dress aesthetic.

The two-piece displayed a longline tunic with a sleeveless silhouette, large floral lace embellishments that cascaded diagonally across the front and some matching wide-leg trousers. A large pearl necklace adorned the queen’s neck, adding a dash of timeless elegance to the contemporary ensemble.

