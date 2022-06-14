Zara Tindall turns heads with her boldest Royal Ascot outfit to date

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone knows how to dress for Royal Ascot, it's Zara Tindall. The Princess Royal's 41-year-old daughter has quite the raceday wardrobe, and her unrivalled archive of fashionable fits were on full display on Tuesday afternoon.

Zara stepped out in a stunning linen dress crafted from a pastel watercolour print. The £472.50 frock from Anna Mason featured romantic puffed sleeves and a tiered hem that skimmed just above the knees. Flattering her feminine silhouette, Zara's striking dress featured a waist-cinching in contrasting black.

The brand writes: "Abstract painterly prints cover many of Anna Mason's designs in its Spring '22 collection, and this 'Dahlia' dress is the perfect canvas."

Zara teamed the pretty frock with nude pointed-toe heels, a pastel pink clutch bag and delicate pearl jewellery. Of course, no Royal Ascot outfit is complete without a hat, of which Zara opted for a tilted white headpiece adorned with lilac and pastel pom poms.

Zara stunned royal fans in a striking watercolour print dress

The elegant royal swept her blonde hair into a sleek chignon, channelling her mother Princess Anne's signature hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Zara's husband Mike Tindall looked equally dapper in a slick grey suit. The former England rugby player coordinated with his wife, matching his pink shirt and lilac tie to Zara's picture-perfect pastel dress.

Zara and Mike were every inch a power couple as they coordinated outfits

If you're looking to recreate the royal's effortless glamour this summer, her exact dress is still available in select sizes - but hurry!

Pink Dahlia Linen Mini Dress, £472.50, Net-a-Porter

If you're loving the bold, vampy cut of Zara's summery mini dress, you'll love this Ted Baker frock with all the florals and frills to give your summer wardrobe a royal-inspired refresh.

Hendria Mini Dress, £97, Ted Baker

Royal Ascot runs from Tuesday June 14 until Saturday June 18 this year at the prestigious Berkshire racecourse, with the British public dressing in their finery to sip on champagne and bet on the horses.

Ascot is known for its strict dress code – no outfits above the knee, strapless dresses are a big no-no and hats or fascinators are a must. No one does Ascot style better than the royal family, however, who are used to adhering to similar fashion on a daily basis.

