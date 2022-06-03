Princess Beatrice's fashion faux pas - she wears same dress as this family member

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

One of the highlights of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations was Friday's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Most of the royal family were in attendance, including Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

WATCH: Royals sing along with national anthem

Speaking of the redhead royal; didn't she look gorgeous? The mother-of-one wore a dazzling turquoise dress by Beulah London. The brand's best-selling 'Ahana' dress has a longer sleeve length and is super elegant; it has a fit and flare silhouette with a short stand neckline and a sweeping skirt that's belted at the waist for a figure-defining fit, as well as a charming button-front. It costs £775 and is quite the statement number.

But Beatrice wasn't the only royal wearing this design; Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, wore the same dress in pink. Wow!

Beatrice in her Beulah London dress

Although it undoubtedly was the same style, due to the contrasting colourways, it wasn't immediately obvious the royal ladies had donned the same number. Phew!

Sophie Winkleman wore the same dress in pink

Beulah London was founded in 2010 by Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan and has many celebrity fans. From the Duchess of Casmbridge and her sister Pippa to Sarah Jessica Parker, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss. What a client list!

The service was beautiful and ran smoothly, although Her Majesty The Queen didn't attend.

Ahana Crepe Midi Dress, £775.00, Beulah

She announced she would be absent due to experiencing "some discomfort" at her Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday.

You can also buy the same dress in pink

Prince Andrew was also forced to pull out of the event after he tested positive for COVID-19, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will also miss the service as he too has coronavirus and is now resting at home after cancelling all his prior engagements for this week.

