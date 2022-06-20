Remember Pippa Middleton’s Wimbledon gingham dress? New Look has a £28 lookalike

Wimbledon is almost upon us, and if previous years are anything to go by, we’re just as excited to see the royal courtside ensembles as we are to watch the tennis.

RELATED: 23 best gingham print dresses for summer

MORE: Excited for Wimbledon? 12 best tennis outfits for women this summer

Like her sister the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton is a huge fan of the sport and always makes an appearance. Last year, she was spotted at Centre Court watching the men’s semi-finals with her husband James Matthews, and she wore the most gorgeous Ralph Lauren gingham dress.

Pippa wears Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon 2021

The exact style is now sold out, but we’ve found a very close lookalike from New Look’s spring/summer collection and it’s a fraction of the price.

Black check v-neck open back tiered midi dress, £27.99, New Look

Featuring all-over gingham check, short puff sleeves and a midi length, it’s just like Pippa’s and it already has glowing reviews. “This is an absolutely beautiful and comfortable dress, love the material,” says one. While another wrote, “Gorgeous dress with a beautiful pattern and shape”. It’s priced at £27.99 and available in sizes 8-18.

MORE: 31 midi dresses you'll want to wear this summer

Pippa completed her preppy look with Finlay & Co sunglasses, natural makeup and her hair pulled back into a casual low ponytail. The mum-of-two, who is currently expecting her third child, will no doubt be making an appearance at the tournament this year and we can’t wait to see more of her impeccable pregnancy style.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.